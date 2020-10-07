Lang, Skoufos tie for first in triangular

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team came away from Tuesday’s triangular at California with mixed results.

While the Lady Pirates ended up tying Sedalia Sacred Heart with a team score of 185, they also had two golfers tie for first place along with another golfer with a 8-over par 44. California finished a distant third in the team standings with a score of 224.

Despite the two ties, head coach Rob VanderLinden said he hopes the girls continue to keep working through this week so they can have a good showing at districts. “This was a fun night because it was the first time the JV team was able to travel,” VanderLinden said. “The JV team took the win with a team score of 237.”

As far as individual scores, Zoey Lang and Rayghan Skoufos tied for first with Caden Luccehesi of Sacred Heart with a 8-over par 44. Lang and Skoufos each had three pars and four bogeys. Hannah LeGrant finished the meet with a score of 45 with three pars and three bogeys while Payten Black carded a score of 52 with two pars and one bogey, Leah Ziegelbein 54 with one birdie, one par and one bogey, Makenna Campbell 54 with three bogeys, Azalya Kluck 57 with two bogeys, Ella Battreall 59 with one bogey and Alexis Schnetzer 61 with one bogey.