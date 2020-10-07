Lady Pirates scratching their head after dropping 14-0 game against Fulton

Boonville Lady Pirates softball coach Christie Zoeller can’t explain how her team went from beating Fulton 10-7 in Fulton back on September 21 to losing 14-0 Tuesday night at Rolling Hills park.

What is more perplexing is that Boonville was back to full force against the Hornets with sophomore pitcher Abby Pulliam returning to action after missing the last five games. The loss dropped Boonville to 9-10 on the season.

“There is really not a whole lot you can say about this game,” Zoeller said. “We are struggling at the plate right now and if we are unable to score runs, it will be hard to win games. We also had errors tonight that cost us too many runs. The past week has been very rough for us and we have to find a way to come out of this downward spiral and get back on top. We have the talent to do this, but we have to find the mental toughness that is needed.”

With districts starting next week in Moberly, the Lady Pirates may have very well knocked themselves out of contention for a No. 2 or 3 seed with the loss. Hallsville will more than likely draw the No. 1 seed with Fulton potentially as the No. 2 seed. Now here is where it gets tricky. Centralia and Boonville have almost identical records while Mexico currently stands at 15-10, although the Lady Bulldogs fell to Boonville 12-5 in Mexico back on September 16.

Nonetheless, the loss Tuesday night against Fulton was a little disappointing. Although Boonville was still very much in the game while trailing 3-0 after two, the four-run third inning and five-run fourth did little to help the Lady Pirates.

Fulton’s Paige Clines also had perhaps her best game to date by finishing 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Clines said after the game that she didn’t know what the difference was in this game and last game after finishing 0-for-3 in the first meeting.

Sydney Hedgpath also hit a two-run home run in the fourth to finish the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Fulton out-hit Boonville 13-4 with seven different players collecting hits. The Lady Hornets also scored in every inning and loaded the bases in the second, third and fourth innings.

As for Boonville, they got their first hit in the second inning on a two-out double to right center by Abby Pulliam. The Lady Pirates also led off the third with a single to left by Alexis Trigg and then picked up a two-out double in the fourth by Rachel Massa and a single to center to start the fifth by Jordyn Fuemmeler.

Hedgpath also picked up the win in the circle for Fulton while Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Hedgpath pitched all five innings and struck out six batters while giving up just four hits. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched five innings and gave up 14 runs on 13 hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Kara Schoening also had three hits in the game for Fulton with three singles and four RBIs. Alex Trowbridge was 2-for-4 with a single and a double.

For Boonville, Pulliam and Massa each doubled while Trigg and Fuemmeler singled.

Fulton also won the JV game against Boonville 7-2.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 6-6 on the season, trailed Fulton 6-0 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the third. Then, to end the scoring in the game, the Hornets tacked on another run in the fifth.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the team had few hits on the night and struggled adjusting to the pitchers. “We had some errors on defense that allowed runs to score and didn’t come out with our useful focus and drive,” Pendergraft said. We did have some good hits by Josie Widel, Becky Evans and Lexi Maddex.”

Emily Clark picked up the win in the circle for Fulton while Brooke Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville. Eichelberger pitched the first-three innings and gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Rachel Massa then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks.

Fulton also out-hit Boonville 8-5. Faith Mesik went 2-for-2 with two singles while Josie Widel doubled and drove in two runs. Lexie Maddex and Becky Evans each had one single.