Lady Pirates win in three straight sets against Calvary Lutheran

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team hit the .500 mark for the season in convincing fashion Monday night on the road by beating Calvary Lutheran in three straight sets 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8.

While improving to 8-8 on the season, head coach Dina Herzog said she was able to let everyone see quality playing time. “We played as a team and everyone contributed,” Herzog said. “Our seniors took charge and as a team we are preparing for our conference and district games. We are fitting the pieces of the puzzle together at the right time.”

Addi Brownfield lady the Pirates with 10 aces along with 10 kills on 25 attack attempts and 13 assists. Brownfield also finished the match with eight digs. Jodie Bass finished the match with a team-high 14 digs along with four kills on 11 attack attempts and one block. Nora Morris had 11 assists, eight digs, five kills on 23 attack attempts and five aces while Sophi Waibel added 12 digs, two aces, one block, one assists and three attack attempts, Madison Smith with six kills on 17 attack attempts, four digs, one block and one ace, Kennedy Renfrow with six digs and three aces, Genae Hodge with one block and one kill on five attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with two digs and two attack attempts and Payton Luscombe with two attack attempts.