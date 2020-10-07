Lady netters see season come to end against Marshall

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team knew the stakes Tuesday while competing in the championship in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament at Marshall.

After beating Osage the day before in the opening round 5-1, the Lady Pirates had an even taller task against top-seeded Marshall. Unfortunately for Boonville, they had no answer for the Owls in doubles or singles while dropping a 5-0 decision.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the ladies went in with a winning attitude but succumbed to the pressure when they stepped onto the courts. “Doubles didn’t quite go our way but they did put up a good fight, reaching deuce multiple times on each court,” Harvey said. “Our weakness tonight was the pace. Since the play was faster they often rushed their strokes instead of patiently waiting for the ball to be in position. “Looking forward, one of our goals for next year will be improving our mental toughness. Overall, every player brought their all to each match and finished the season with their heads held high in second place of the district.”

The Lady Pirates definitely have some work to do between now and next year. However give credit where credit is due. Marshall did what they had to do by recording wins in all three doubles matches and then picking up two wins in singles to secure the victory.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos fell to the team of Claudia Cruz and Lakeshia Thomas by a score of 8-2. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Arjiana Webster and Kate Schneringer lost to Karsyn King and Brook Borchers by the identical score of 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Abigail Pannell and Lilli Hendrix finished on the wrong end of a 8-1 decision against the team of Sujeydy Garcia and Jasmine Russell.

In the two finished matches in singles, Kate Schneringer fell at No. 5 singles against Borchers 6-0, 6-1 while Hailey James lost to Russell at the No. 6 slot in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. In unfinished matches, Neidig lost the first set 6-3 against Cruz and trailed in the second set 3-1 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Amos dropped the first set against King 6-3 and led in the second set 1-0. At No. 3 singles, Webster lost the first set against Thomas 6-1 and trailed in the second set 5-0. Meanwhile, at No. 4 singles, Pannell lost the first set 6-1 and trailed in the second set 3-1.

Lady netters win district opener against Osage, 5-1

As the No. 2 seed in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament, the Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team knew it was now or never Monday in a home match against No. 3 Osage.

As it turned out, the Lady Pirates took the present over the latter by winning five out of six matches for a 5-1 victory.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said due to Osage’s two forfeits, the Lady Pirates began the night with two wins.

But even then it mattered little as Boonville jumped out with a win at No. 1 doubles, with the team of Emma Neidig and Molly Amos winning 8-3 over Lillian Davis and Madison Butt.

While the win put the Lady Pirates up 3-0 in the match, Osage came back with a “W” at No. 2 doubles with the team of Marley Corpe and Megan Smithson beating Boonville’s team of Abigail Webster and Kate Schneringer 8-3.

Harvey said Neidig and Amos took a strong lead with precise placement of the ball and improved net play in doubles. “Webster and Schneringer started with a lead but quickly fell behind with lack of communication and placement around the net player,” Harvey said.

As for singles, Boonville won the two matches that secured the victory with No. 2 player Molly Amos beating Corpe in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile at No. 4 singles, Pannell defeated Butt in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The Lady Pirates also led at No. 1 and 3 singles. However the match was stopped once Boonville reached the mandatory five wins. Boonville’s Emma Neidig led at the time of the stoppage 1-0 in sets by beating Davis in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, at No. 3 singles, Arjiana Webster won the first set over Smithson 7-5.

In singles, Harvey said Neidig’s match was a competitive one. “She had a slow start but made adjustments to gain points to get on top of the score,” Harvey said. “Unfortunately, she was unable to gain enough points to grasp a two point lead, forcing her into a tiebreak, which she won 7-4. She was not able to finish her second set due to the team win, which is once a team gets five wins we pull the rest of the players off the court. Amos’ performance was ideal for a win. She had full strokes and worked the court and her opponent well. “Even though she went back and forth with leading the score, she finished each set with a strong lead of 6-3. Webster started her singles match behind in the score but increasingly picked up her game to secure two wins in a row several times to get her back on top. Her stamina truly showed tonight when she won several points by outplaying her opponent to score. Pannell looked exceptionally well tonight. Before the match we worked on using our hard as a guide to help be more precise when stroking the ball. Pannell was ecstatic about how much this really did help her with her strokes. This led to her vigorous wins of 6-1, 6-4.”