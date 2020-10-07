Lady Bulldogs fall against good Hallsville team

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team knew they would have to play their best game of the season to beat a good Hallsville team Monday night in Fayette.

Although the Lady Bulldogs were coming off a impressive win last week against Pilot Grove, they had no answer for Hallsville’s pitching or defense in a 14-0 setback.

The loss dropped New Franklin to 8-8 on the season.

“We ran into a really good Hallsville team,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dowell. “I thought we put a few balls in play and had a couple of opportunities but just couldn’t execute. Hallsville can really hit and they showed that again tonight. We had some good moments and some definite learning moments as well. We’ll regroup for the New Franklin Tournament on Saturday.”

With only two hits in the game, it didn’t come as a surprise that New Franklin trailed Hallsville from the first inning on as the Indians put up two in the first, five again in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

The Lady Bulldogs also had one of their worst outings defensively while committing a season-high 11 errors.

Leer picked up the win in the circle for Hallsville while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. In four innings, Leer gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Cobb then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters. For New Franklin, Sprick pitched all five innings and gave up 14 runs-6 earned-on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Hallsville, Lucas went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Cobb was 2-for-3 with two doubles while Oetting added two singles and two RBIs, Jones with two singles, McCord with one triple and one RBI, Hargis with one double and two RBIs and Blakemore with one single and two RBIs.

For New Franklin, Sprick and Izy Matney each had one single.