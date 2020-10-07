Sierra Club endorses Judy Baker for state Senate

Judy Baker on Oct. 2 received the endorsement of the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club. Baker, a Democrat, is seeking the Missouri State Senate Senate currently held by Republican Caleb Rowden.

The endorsement was based on the evaluation of Baker's record and responses to the organization's questionnaire, according to a news release.

Endorsed candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the Sierra Club's and policy views, irrespective of political party, Osage Group Chair Carolyn Amparan said in the release. The endorsement means Baker will receive support from the Sierra Club in her campaign for state Senate.

"The Sierra Club Osage Group is proud to support candidates who are willing to do what is right to protect our environmental legacy for our next generation," group Chairman Dan Mandell said in the release.