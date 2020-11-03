Unofficial Cooper County Nov. 3 election results
Boonville Daily News
The following are unofficial election results for Cooper County. Results are not official until certified by either the county or state board of elections. There were 8,738 ballots cast out of 11,961 registered voters, or 74.7% voter turnout. Winners are bolded. Results are current as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Candidates
President and Vice President
- REPUBLICAN: Donald Trump-Mike Pence, 5,513 votes, 75.45%
- DEMOCRAT: Joe Biden-Kamala Harris, 1,646, 22.53%
- LIBERTARIAN: Jo Jorgensen-Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, 122, 1.67%
- GREEN: Howie Hawkins-Angela Nicole Walker, 20, 0.27%
- CONSTITUTION: Don Blankenship-William Mohr, 6, 0.08%
Missouri Governor
- REPUBLICAN: Mike Parson, 5,435, 74.58%
- DEMOCRAT: Nicole Galloway, 1,594, 21.87%
- LIBERTARIAN: Rik Combs, 220, 3.02%
- GREEN: Jerome Howard Bauer, 38, 0.52%
Missouri Lt. Governor
- REPUBLICAN: Mike Kehoe, 5,680, 78.67%
- DEMOCRAT: Alissia Canady, 1,320, 18.28%
- LIBERTARIAN: Bill Slantz, 171, 2.37%
- GREEN: Kelley Dragoo, 49, 0.68%
Missouri Secretary of State
- REPUBLICAN: Jay Ashcroft, 5,580, 77.47%
- DEMOCRAT: Yinka Faleti, 1,352, 18.77%
- LIBERTARIAN: Carl Herman Freese, 182, 2.53%
- GREEN: Paul Lehmann, 56, 0.78%
- CONSTITUTION: Paul Venable, 33, 0.46%
Missouri State Treasurer
- REPUBLICAN: Scott Fitzpatrick, 5,553, 77.47%
- DEMOCRAT: Vicki Lorenz Englund, 1,384, 19.31%
- LIBERTARIAN: Nick Kasoff, 196, 2.73%
- GREEN: Joseph Civettini, 35, 0.49%
Missouri Attorney General
- REPUBLICAN: Eric Schmitt, 5,533, 77.22%
- DEMOCRAT: Rich Finneran, 1,379, 19.25%
- LIBERTARIAN: Kevin C. Babcock, 253, 3.53%
U.S. Representative, 4th District
- REPUBLICAN: Vicky Hartzler, 5,434, 75.39%
- DEMOCRAT: Lindsey Simmons, 1,504, 20.87%
- LIBERTARIAN: Steven K. Koonse, 270, 3.75%
State Senator, 19th District
- REPUBLICAN: Caleb Rowden, 5,707, 78.92%
- DEMOCRAT: Judy Baker, 1,524, 21.08%
State Representative, 47th District
- REPUBLICAN: Chuck Bayse, 224, 81.16%
- DEMOCRAT: Adrian Plank, 52, 18.84%
State Representative, 48th District
- REPUBLICAN: Tim Taylor, 4,056, 65.39%
- DEMOCRAT: Bill Betteridge, 2,147, 34.61%
State Representative, 50th District
- REPUBLICAN: Sara Walsh, 619, 81.55%
- DEMOCRAT: Kari L. Chesney, 140, 18.45%
Cooper County Eastern District Commissioner
- REPUBLICAN: Charlie Melkersman, 2,846, 100%
Cooper County Western District Commissioner
- REPUBLICAN: Danny Larm, 3,742, 100%
Cooper County Sheriff
- REPUBLICAN: Chris Class, 6,639, 100%
Cooper County Assessor
- REPUBLICAN: Christy Linhart, 6,564, 100%
Cooper County Public Administrator
- REPUBLICAN: Paula Sims, 4,840, 67.73%
- DEMOCRAT: Wendy L. Wooldridge, 2,306, 32.27%
Cooper County Coroner
- REPUBLICAN: James L. Hurt, 6,631, 100%
Ballot questions
California Rural Fire Protection District tax levy
Increase from 20 cents to 50 per $100 assessed value?
- YES, 36, 60%
- NO, 24, 40%
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Term limits for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Attorney General?
- YES, 3,833, 54.35%
- NO, 3,219, 45.65%
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Lobbyist gifts ban, campaign contribution limits, redistricting
- YES, 4,189, 59.01%
- NO, 2,910, 40.99%
Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Retain Patricia Breckenridge?
- YES, 5,590, 83.28%
- NO, 1,122, 16.72%
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
Retain Tom Champan?
- YES, 5,577, 83.7%
- NO, 1,086, 16.30%