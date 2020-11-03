Unofficial Cooper County Nov. 3 election results

Boonville Daily News

The following are unofficial election results for Cooper County. Results are not official until certified by either the county or state board of elections. There were 8,738 ballots cast out of 11,961 registered voters, or 74.7% voter turnout. Winners are bolded. Results are current as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Candidates

President and Vice President

REPUBLICAN: Donald Trump-Mike Pence, 5,513 votes, 75.45%

DEMOCRAT: Joe Biden-Kamala Harris, 1,646, 22.53%

LIBERTARIAN: Jo Jorgensen-Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, 122, 1.67%

GREEN: Howie Hawkins-Angela Nicole Walker, 20, 0.27%

CONSTITUTION: Don Blankenship-William Mohr, 6, 0.08%

Missouri Governor

REPUBLICAN: Mike Parson, 5,435, 74.58%

DEMOCRAT: Nicole Galloway, 1,594, 21.87%

LIBERTARIAN: Rik Combs, 220, 3.02%

GREEN: Jerome Howard Bauer, 38, 0.52%

Missouri Lt. Governor

REPUBLICAN: Mike Kehoe, 5,680, 78.67%

DEMOCRAT: Alissia Canady, 1,320, 18.28%

LIBERTARIAN: Bill Slantz, 171, 2.37%

GREEN: Kelley Dragoo, 49, 0.68%

Missouri Secretary of State

REPUBLICAN: Jay Ashcroft, 5,580, 77.47%

DEMOCRAT: Yinka Faleti, 1,352, 18.77%

LIBERTARIAN: Carl Herman Freese, 182, 2.53%

GREEN: Paul Lehmann, 56, 0.78%

CONSTITUTION: Paul Venable, 33, 0.46%

Missouri State Treasurer

REPUBLICAN: Scott Fitzpatrick, 5,553, 77.47%

DEMOCRAT: Vicki Lorenz Englund, 1,384, 19.31%

LIBERTARIAN: Nick Kasoff, 196, 2.73%

GREEN: Joseph Civettini, 35, 0.49%

Missouri Attorney General

REPUBLICAN: Eric Schmitt, 5,533, 77.22%

DEMOCRAT: Rich Finneran, 1,379, 19.25%

LIBERTARIAN: Kevin C. Babcock, 253, 3.53%

U.S. Representative, 4th District

REPUBLICAN: Vicky Hartzler, 5,434, 75.39%

DEMOCRAT: Lindsey Simmons, 1,504, 20.87%

LIBERTARIAN: Steven K. Koonse, 270, 3.75%

State Senator, 19th District

REPUBLICAN: Caleb Rowden, 5,707, 78.92%

DEMOCRAT: Judy Baker, 1,524, 21.08%

State Representative, 47th District

REPUBLICAN: Chuck Bayse, 224, 81.16%

DEMOCRAT: Adrian Plank, 52, 18.84%

State Representative, 48th District

REPUBLICAN: Tim Taylor, 4,056, 65.39%

DEMOCRAT: Bill Betteridge, 2,147, 34.61%

State Representative, 50th District

REPUBLICAN: Sara Walsh, 619, 81.55%

DEMOCRAT: Kari L. Chesney, 140, 18.45%

Cooper County Eastern District Commissioner

REPUBLICAN: Charlie Melkersman, 2,846, 100%

Cooper County Western District Commissioner

REPUBLICAN: Danny Larm, 3,742, 100%

Cooper County Sheriff

REPUBLICAN: Chris Class, 6,639, 100%

Cooper County Assessor

REPUBLICAN: Christy Linhart, 6,564, 100%

Cooper County Public Administrator

REPUBLICAN: Paula Sims, 4,840, 67.73%

DEMOCRAT: Wendy L. Wooldridge, 2,306, 32.27%

Cooper County Coroner

REPUBLICAN: James L. Hurt, 6,631, 100%

Ballot questions

California Rural Fire Protection District tax levy

Increase from 20 cents to 50 per $100 assessed value?

YES, 36, 60%

NO, 24, 40%

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Term limits for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Attorney General?

YES, 3,833, 54.35%

NO, 3,219, 45.65%

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Lobbyist gifts ban, campaign contribution limits, redistricting

YES, 4,189, 59.01%

NO, 2,910, 40.99%

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Retain Patricia Breckenridge?

YES, 5,590, 83.28%

NO, 1,122, 16.72%

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

Retain Tom Champan?