News from Bunceton: Addison Ray honored by softball team

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Addison Ray, daughter of Aaron and Tammy Ray of Speed, and a member of the Mid-Missouri Aces softball team was recognized Jan. 10.

She has played on the team for a couple of years and was named offensive player of the year and pitcher of the year for 2020.

Michael Gregory, son of Jason Gregory of Bunceton, had a double promotion to the rank of sergeant. He is a sophomore at Bunceton High School and a member of the JROTC at Boonville Technical School. Gregory is the grandson of MIke and Susan Gregory of Bunceton.

Bunceton's archery team competed Jan. 16 in its first match of the season at Calvary Lutheran School in Jefferson City. Team members that attended were Karys Carver, Riley Arnold, Levi Ray, Hayden Brandes, Christian Schler, Hannah Empie, Carter Taylor, Addison Ray, and Landry Timm. The archers are coached by Brian Emde and Tim Taylor.

Bunceton Lady Dragons

The Lady Dragons were able to bounce back after a tough loss Friday with a good defensive game. The team made a majority of its free throws whenever they were sent to the line.

"(I am) very happy with these ladies and the numerous ways they find to score in games," coach Dustin Ray said.

The Lady Dragons led from the get go scoring eighteen, sixteen, nine, and five points in the four quarters, respectively, to Slater's three, five, seven, and three to get the win of 48-18.

Bunceton is now ten and three on the year.

Maddie Brandes and Madelynn Myers each scored in double figures in this game. Brandes connected with 15 points along with her seven rebounds, one steal and two assists. Madelynn Myers scored 13 points while getting six rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Maggie Wood made nine points, five rebounds, and five steals. Madison Brown led the team with nine rebounds, putting in eight points, and gave two assists. Kelsey Watson scored three points, two rebounds, and had four steals. Kylee Myers grabbed four boards, one steal, and gave one assist.