BTC Bank branches raise $20,000 for its youth benefit program

Boonville Daily News

Youth programs sponsored by BTC Bank through its own BTC Area Youth Benefit Corp. received a boost in the last year from each of its 13 branches.

Employees raised upward of $20,000 in the Funding Futures campaign, with the nine Boonville Branch employees raising just over $1,700 of that amount. The goal was to raise $10,000 among BTC's 134 employees. The youth organization also received outside donations, for a total upward of $30,000.

The Youth Benefit Corp. focuses on supporting youth within the BTC Bank service area.

“With the cancellation of all of our typical annual fundraisers, the pandemic was especially hard on us as a nonprofit in 2020," Coordinator Ashley Woody said. "Though we were still able to impact local youth throughout the year, we weren’t sure how much longer we’d be able to continue that impact with dwindling funds,”

The bank never imagined such a response to the Funding Futures campaign, she added.

“Even during such a unique year, (BTC employees) continue to make our communities a priority," Woody said.

Funds will be used for activities, experiences and programs that benefit youth within the BTC Bank service area.