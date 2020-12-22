News from Prairie Home: Christmas festivities celebrated

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Prairie Home Music Department presented its Christmas Program on Dec. 15.

The kindergarten class got things going with “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks and “Jingle Bells” arranged by T. and P. Jennings.

The first, second, and third grades combined for “A Holiday of Music” and “Listen to the Jingles” both by Teresa Jennings. The kindergarten came back to join the older students for a rousing rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” arranged by Teresa Jennings.

Fourth grade played recorders. Their selections, both by John Riggio, were “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “Fum, Fum, Fum." The fifth and sixth grade handbells performed two more Riggio arrangements, “Good King Wenceslas” and “Deck the Halls."

The band department provided the remainder of the evening's entertainment. The fifth- and sixth-grade bands combined for two Mike Story arrangements: “Up On the Housetop” and “Jingle Bells." The combined junior high and high school band played “The Joys of Christmas” (Romeyn), “A Torch Was Brought” (Arcari), and “Christmastime is Here” (arr. Sweeney). The concert was under the direction of Heath Thomure.

Duncan's Diner Christmas

Duncan's Diner hosted a Christmas celebration Dec. 19.

The elves, aka the staff, worked into the night on Friday to decorate every nook and cranny of the diner. Then bright and early Saturday morning, decked out in their Christmas finery, Roxzanna Duncan, Lisa Perkins, Mandy Winslow, and Hannah Duncan (and the rest of the staff) spread Christmas cheer to all who entered.

They had free hot chocolate, apple cider, and eggnog as well as Christmas candy, cupcakes, and cookies.

What is Christmas without presents? There were gifts for everyone, all ages. There was also an area for selfies or for kids to have their picture taken with one or more of the elves. It was a much needed celebration.

“This is our way to thank each of you for supporting us for 6 years and especially this year," Roxzanna Duncan wrote in a Facebook post. "We would not be here if it was not for our town and all surrounding towns!”

Duncan's Diner is located on Highway 87 in the heart of Prairie Home.

Christmas Eve service

The Prairie Home United Methodist Church will host its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Masks are requested and social distancing will be practiced. The service will also be streamed on the Prairie Home United Methodist Church Facebook Page.

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Monday through Jan. 2 — Otterville Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Jan. 4-Jan. 9 – New Franklin Tournament (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Jan. 5 – Prairie Home R-V classes resume

Jan. 6 - PTO meeting at 6:30 pm, Lions Club at 7:00 pm

Jan. 7 – Spelling Bee at 4:00 pm

Jan. 11 – Basketball at Slater (Junior Varsity Girls, (Junior Varsity Girls, Junior Varsity Boys)) 5:00 pm

Jan. 12 - Basketball at Fayette (Junior Varsity Girls, Junior Varsity Boys) 6:00 pm

Jan. 15 - Basketball at Jamestown (Junior Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)