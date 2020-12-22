News from Bunceton: Students, staff celebrate end of semester

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Bunceton schools students and staff celebrated finals week with a little fun by dressing up in red and green on Monday, by wearing holiday socks on Tuesday, ugly Christmas sweaters on Wednesday and Christmas pajamas on Thursday. Friday was the last day of the semester before the two-week holiday break and the students got out at noon.

Lady Dragons Basketball

Following the first place win in the Pilot Grove Classic, Bunceton girls played Otterville on Dec. 14. Final score was 56 to 35.

"We lost a battle in the trenches," coach Dustin Ray said. "I told the girls the outcome would be decided on the defensive end of the floor, and would be based on one quarter of who got hot."

Otterville is a tough team to play against and took advantage of mistakes the Bunceton team took in the second quarter. Otterville had pulled away by halftime 34-15.

Bunceton fought back in the third quarter, but fell back again the fourth.

Madison Brown led the Bunceton girls with fourteen points, five rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Scoring eight points for the Dragons was Kelsey Watson along with getting four rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Madelynn Myers made five points and pulled down twelve rebounds while giving one assist. Maggie Woods added four points to the score along with three rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Maddie Brandes made three points, seven rebounds, and gave two assists. Kylee Myers tacked on one point from the free throw line and got four rebounds.

Panther Basketball

The boys brought their overall record to two wins and two losses in their 80-50 loss to Otterville.

"We played against a tough team tonight and just didn't do the little things correctly," coach Trever Huth said.

The Gilmore twins were hot in the third quarter and the Panthers were not able to recover. The team still was better on offense compared to the last couple of games. Defense had issues.

"(We let) shooters get wide open and just (did) not (get) back on defense," Huth said. "All in all, we will take it as a learning experience and grow from it."

Leading the Panthers was Jason Burnett with fifteen points, four rebounds, and one steal. Tripp Kendrick also scored in double figures with twelve and got three rebounds. Layne Brandes scored six points, three rebounds, and one steal. Oliver Lock made five points while grabbing three rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Peyton Pitts scored four points, two rebounds, and one steal. Hunter Shuffield also put four points in while Ryan Small led with six rebounds, made one point, one steal, and gave three assists.

The boys played again on Dec. 17 at Hughesville. The Panthers fell to Northwest.

"(They) played really good first half of this game. (We) lost what we had in the first half to the second half," Huth said. "We rebounded well and worked well as a team. We have made some big jumps this week and look to keep getting better and improving every game and every week."

Leading the Panthers was Jason Burnett with seventeen points while pulling down four rebounds and swiping three balls from the opposition. Ryan Small also scored in double figures with ten and grabbed five rebounds along with one steal. Oliver Lock added five points to the score while getting two rebounds and three steals.

Church Christmas program

Bunceton Federated Church held its Christmas program Dec. 20. Youth read poems and played music that went along with the scripture the Rev. Tad Schuldt presented.

Jenna Elliott read a poem by Anne Bronte entitled "Music on Christmas Morning." "Christmas Bells" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was read by Emma Knipp while Alexia Hein read "House of Christmas" by G.K. Chesterton. Abby Cunningham performed a flute solo of "What Child is This?"

A meal was served after the program.