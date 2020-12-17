News from Prairie Home: Beta Club holds food drive for Mustard Seed Food Pantry

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Prairie Home High School Beta Club recently sponsored a food drive benefiting The Mustard Seed Food Pantry.

Students collected 1,715 items and $514. The third and ninth grades won class competitions.

Students Oliver Lock, Colton Searles, Luke Stewart and Kelsey Watson, accompanied by Beta Club Sponsor Melody Paulson and Superintendent Scott Gemes, delivered what was collected Dec. 11 to the pantry.

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry had its monthly distribution on Thursday, December 17 from 4-6 pm at Prairie Home United Methodist Church, 540 Highway Drive.

Sign in was under the awning at the back of the church. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. Those receiving food at no charge had to bring a photo ID, proof of address (such as a utility bill), and Social Security cards for each member of the household.

The Mustard Seed is open to residents of Cooper and surrounding counties.

SCHOOL MENU

THURSDAY: Breakfast –Biscuit & Sausage Gravy or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Pork Roast, Au Gratin Potatoes, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Roll, Milk; Alternate: Baked Ham

FRIDAY: Breakfast – Cream Cheese Rollup and Sausage Link or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Tuna Salad Sandwich, Chips, Celery, Fruit, Milk; Alternate – Turkey Club

MONDAY: Breakfast – Pancake Wrap or cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Panther Bowl, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Mini Corn Dogs

TUESDAY: Breakfast – Donuts or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Meatball Sub, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Turkey and Ham Sub Sandwich

DEC. 23: NO SCHOOL – Christmas Break

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

December 15 – January 19 – Candidate filing for Mayor, Aldermen open. Contact the City Clerk at 660-841-5524 or cityclerk@cityprairiehome.com for more information.

Thursday – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; High School Basketball W-K Shootout at Sedalia vs. Hughesville (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Dec. 22 – Early dismissal from school for Christmas Break

Dec. 28-Jan. 2 – Otterville Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Jan. 4-Jan. 9 – New Franklin Tournament (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Jan. 5 – Prairie Home R-V classes resume

Jan. 6 - PTO meeting at 6:30 pm

Jan. 7 – Spelling Bee at 4:00 pm