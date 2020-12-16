News from Bunceton: Ag class holds food drive

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Bunceton High School agriculture class recently held a food drive.

Cans were collected and sent home in buddy packs over the holiday break. It was an amazing group effort, said Chris Herriman, business and ag teacher.

"I want to thank all my fellow teachers and staff members for their generous contributions," he said. "I also want to thank community members and parents for their considerate donations."

The class collected 300 cans of food and 150 boxes of noodles and other food products. A social media post from Bunceton senior Maddie Brandes generated a lot of support. Jason Burnett and Hunter Shuffield helped move and organize the food. A lot of the donations were soup or other high-calorie items.

Dave's Country Mart provided some slightly dented cans as part of its contribution. They were gathered up by Amy Thomas.

Lady Dragons Basketball

Bunceton Lady Dragons recently participated in the Pilot Grove Classic.

Their first game was against Pilot Grove Lady Tigers, winning 55-50.

Half of their scoring was from the floor, while most of their shots were from the charity line. The Lady Dragons owned the first quarter scoring sixteen points to the Lady Tigers' one lone point.

Pilot Grove came back in the second quarter outscoring Bunceton nineteen to five.

"We didn’t play that well, but it was well enough to win," coach Dustin Ray said. "We did a lot of things right in the first and 4th quarter, and a lot of things wrong in the middle quarters."

Madison Brown led the way with seventeen points, seven rebounds, two steals, and three assists. Maggie Wood was right behind her with sixteen points, four rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Madelynn Myers scored nine points, led in rebounds with eight, swiped three steals, and had one assist. Maddie Brandes also made nine points, grabbed six rebounds, one steal, and gave two assists. Kelsey Watson made four points, swiped three steals, and had one assist. Paiton Williams assisted in scoring once.

The girls next won 48-34 against Northwest. It still was a slightly hollow victory, Ray said.

"To say that we won the ugly one is an understatement. The girls came out flat and our first quarter showed that," he said.

He's happy the team won, but its skills are not yet where he would like them.

"I am extremely happy that we were able to grind the game out and get a win, but I know I am not satisfied and I’m sure the girls aren’t either," Ray said.

Madelynn Myers was the high scorer with 15 points along with her five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Brown had a double-double with her 10 points and 10 rebounds along with one steal and three assists. Brandes also scored 10 points while pulling down nine rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Wood put nine points on the scoreboard while grabbing eight rebounds, one steal, and giving two assists. Watson made four points, three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Kylee Myers pulled down six rebounds and gave one assist while Paiton Williams got four rebounds.

The first-place game was Dec. 11 against Sacred Heart. The team was weak offensively but still pulled off a considerable win of 44-9.

"We had low shooting percentages and too many turnovers," Ray said. "The girls played good defense as the scoreboard shows. These girls continue to find new ways to win, and I hope the streak can continue."

The first-place win marks the team's first championship as a group.

Wood led the team with thirteen points and four assists while getting six rebounds and two steals. Madelynn Myers scored ten points along with six rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Brown was the high rebounder with fourteen while scoring seven points, one steal, and one assist. Kylee Myers made six points, five rebounds, and two steals. Brandes put in four points, while grabbing seven rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Williams made two points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Watson also scored two points, three rebounds, one steal, and two assists.

The team as a whole scored well from the free throw line making seven out of eight attempts. Around 26% of shots from the floor were made, Ray said.