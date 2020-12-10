News from Bunceton: Basketball season begins

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Bunceton and Prairie Home High School basketball season has begun.

The first home game was in Bunceton hosting Green Ridge.The Lady Dragons earned their first win defeating the Lady Tigers 55 to 42.

"For the first game out of the season, I was pleased with what we accomplished on the floor," coach Dustin Ray said. "We had some great moments, and some very bad moments. Overall, I like what I saw, and I am super excited to get back after it."

Bunceton led from the start and never gave up the lead throughout the game.

The ladies made eleven out of fourteen free throws or 79% and made 35% of their shooting from the floor. Leading the way was Maggie Wood with twenty points, five rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Madison Brown had a double-double with twelve points, ten rebounds, one steal, and four assists. Madelynn Myers made eleven points, three rebounds, and one steal. Kelsey Watson added seven points, three rebounds, four steals, and four assists. Maddie Brandes made two points, four rebounds, and one steal. Kylee Myers had two points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Prairie Home Panthers also got their first win of the season, 60-48. Even though the team won, it wasn't a very clean game, coach Trevor Huth said.

"We started off the game really sloppy and it followed us throughout the game," he said. "We definitely need to be more patient on offense and just know what is going on and what we are trying to run."

While the team didn't do well offensively, they were great on defense.

The boys made 42% of their shots from the floor and 77% from the charity line. The first quarter ended in a tie but the Panthers pulled away in the second quarter with the half-time score being 26 to 19.

Blane Petsel was the high scorer with seventeen points along with his two rebounds, five steals, and six assists. Jason Burnett made fifteen points, one rebound, two steals, and two assists. Dillon Alpers put in twelve points, pulled down five rebounds, and had two steals. Oliver Lock made eight points, two rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Hunter Shuffield made three points, grabbed five rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Talon Benne made two points and five rebounds. Tripp Kendrick made two points and swiped six steals. Layne Brandes added one point to the score.

The Norborne game was cancelled so the boys rested up for the Pilot Grove Tournament, where Prairie Home faced Northwest, losing 46-43.

"It came down to not executing the whole game in this one. We didn't play our game what so ever at all," Huth said. "We didn't want to move on offense or rebound throughout the game. We did play good defense again but gave up way too many offensive rebounds that added to more points for them."

Leading the Panthers in this game was Jason Burnett with nineteen points along with two rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Hunter Shuffield put eight points on the scoreboard while pulling down four rebounds, and getting one steal. Blane Petsel scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, and swiped one steal. The Panthers are now 1:1.

Holiday music

The Bunceton Holiday music program is Dec. 15.

Booster club shirts

Bunceton Booster Club is taking orders for new t-shirts with choice of crew neck or V-neck styles. They are in black with a picture of a dragon and "DRAGONS" down the left side.

There also is a co-op t-shirt with both Dragons and Panthers on it. Back side of shirt says "Heart of a Panther Soul of a Dragon." These shirts are also black with the dragon in gold and panther in red.

Examples are available on the Bunceton School's website, www.bunceton.k12.mo.us. Shirts are available in youth and adult sizes up to 4XL.