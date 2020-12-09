News from Prairie Home: Family finds way to matriarch's birthday

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

The family of Norma Schilb was not going to let a little thing like a global pandemic prevent them from celebrating her birthday Saturday.

Schilb's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered in her driveway for an outdoor celebration of the family matriarch's 88th birthday. Joining the celebration were Debbie and Ken Anderson, Amber Schilb, Anthony and Bryan, Columbia; Mike Schilb and Denise Ross, Otterville; Heather Robb and Carly, Boonville; Katy Lacy and Chris Parr, Clint and Tabitha Schilb, Jefferson City.

Christmas program planned

The Prairie Home School Christmas program is Dec. 15. In order to hold the program safely and meet social distancing guidelines, the program will be divided into two parts. Part one starts 6:30 p.m. and consists of grades kindergarten through fourth grade. A short intermission will dismiss the K-4 students and their families. Part two begins at approximately 7:05 P.M. with fifth and sixth grades, as well as the junior and senior high school band.

In addition to splitting up the students into two separate performances, each family is asked to limit their guests to four guest per student and to wear face coverings. For those who cannot attend or prefer to watch from their home, the program will be live streamed on the “Prairie Home RV, Home of the Panthers” Facebook page.

Municipal candidate filing

The City of Prairie Home has announced that candidate filing for Mayor, one East Ward Alderman, and one West Ward Alderman opens Dec. 15 at 8 am and closes Jan. 19 at 5 pm. Candidates must file in person with the City Clerk and must be a resident of the City for at least one year preceding the April election. Contact the City Clerk at 660-841-5524 or cityclerk@cityprairiehome.com for more information.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast – Muffins or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Frito Pie, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

THURSDAY: Breakfast –Biscuit & Sausage Gravy or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Oven Roasted Chicken, Seasoned Baked Potato, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Country Fried Steak

FRIDAY: Breakfast – French Toast or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Burrito w/Cheese, Seasoned Rice, Refried Beans, Fruit, Milk; Alternate - Chicken Fajita

MONDAY: Breakfast – Breakfast Pizza or cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Chicken Alfredo, Winter Blend Veggies, Fruit, Garlic Bread; Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Pork Chop Patty

TUESDAY: Breakfast – Bacon and Egg on Bagel or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Meat Loaf, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Chicken Nuggets

DEC. 16: Breakfast – Waffles or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Pork Roast, Au Gratin Potatoes, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: PB & J Sandwich

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

December 7 – 12 - High School Basketball Pilot Grove Classic

Thursday – Prairie Home Spelling Bee in the Cafeteria, 4:00 pm.

Monday - High School Basketball vs. Otterville at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Tuesday – School Christmas Program, 6:30 pm

Dec. 16 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting, 6:00 pm

Dec. 17 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; High School Basketball W-K Shootout at Sedalia vs. Hughesville (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Dec. 22 – Early dismissal from school for Christmas Break

Dec. 28 – Saturday, January 2 – Otterville Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)