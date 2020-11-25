Boonslick Heartland YMCA supports area youth with grab-and-go meals

The Boonslick Heartland YMCA is providing a new, free, weekly meal pick-up program for youth in the community.

The grab-and-go meal program is for any child through age 18 in Boonville, Glasgow and surrounding communities that wish to participate, said Cyndi Roth, program director.

Participants receive groceries each week that includes seven days worth of breakfast, lunch, evening meals and a snack.

The program started Oct. 15 and more than 11,340 meals have been distributed in Boonville,and 6,776 in Glasgow by the YMCA.

The Boonslick Y plans to continue the program through June 2021, Roth said.

The program is possible via Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act funds.

The YMCA supplies around 120 youth with meals each week in Boonville while in Glasgow there are about 80 children served. More than 5,400 meals were provided in October in Boonville and Glasgow.

This number is projected to increase in the following months, Roth said.

Week to week, the YMCA is seeing an increase in the number of families it serves, Executive Director Matt Schneringer said. The Y hopes it can reach more people in and outside of the served communities.

The grab-and-go program has been especially beneficial to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roth said.

“It’s a great program where everyone qualifies since it is not financially based. This means that anyone who is interested can participate each week," she said.

There is an enrollment form that must be filled out at least one week prior to participation. It registers the youth for the entirety of the program. Forms can be picked up at the YMCA or found on its website at www.bhymca.org. Once filled out, the form must be returned to the YMCA at 757 3rd Street in Boonville.

If a youth wants to participate in Glasgow and the surrounding areas, they can turn in the forms at the Glasgow Rec Center YMCA drop box by the front door at 102 2nd Street in Glasgow.

The Boonslick Heartland YMCA in Boonville will have contactless pick-up every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. In Glasgow, pick-up is every Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the GRC Y. For more information, contact the Boonslick Heartland YMCA at 660-882-8500.

Roth said donations are accepted. The YMCA has seen a significant decrease in revenue like most businesses, especially in childcare services.