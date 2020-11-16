News from Prairie Home: 2021 pool board elected

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

Board members for the 2021 Prairie Home Pool season were recently elected.

Those who will serve are President Marie Pope, Vice President Tammy Rhodes, Secretary Lori Kostopolus and Treasurer Daneal Gerke.

There is still an opening for an at-large member. Their responsibility would be to fill in and help out as needed. A volunteer maintenance person also is sought. The position does require basic knowledge of plumbing, electrical and general maintenance.

For more information call 660-373-0042 or email: prairiehomeswimmingpool@gmail.com.

PTO fundraiser

Prairie Home PTO recently concluded their fall fundraiser, selling Shakespeare's pizza. Greyson Marcum was the top seller and earned a $25 Walmart gift card.

Peace poster contest

Winners of the annual Lions Club Peace Poster Contest recently were announced. Abagail (Abby) Kuester won first place, while Reagan Haslag and Tyleigh Kendrick were second and third, respectively.

Cross country

Savanna Tracy represented Prairie home High School at the State Cross Country meet. She placed 84th out of 164 with a time of 24:49. This is Prairie Home's highest finish at the state cross country meet.

Food pantry schedule

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution is Thursday, November 19 from 4-6 pm at Prairie Home United Methodist Church, 540 Highway Drive. Sign in will be under the awning at the back of the church. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. To receive food at no charge, please bring a photo ID, proof of address (such as a utility bill), and Social Security cards for each member of the household. The Mustard Seed is open to residents of Cooper and surrounding counties.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast – Pancake Wrap or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Chicken & Dumplings, Lima Beans, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate – Beef Fingers

THURSDAY: Breakfast - Sausage Gravy with Biscuits or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch - Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Roll, Fruit Cobbler, Milk (no alternate)

FRIDAY: Breakfast - Bagel & Cream Cheese or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Sloppy Joe on Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Alternate – Ham & Cheese Sandwich

MONDAY: Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch - Nacho Grande, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Milk; Alternate - Chicken Salad Sandwich

TUESDAY: Breakfast – Donuts or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Hot Dog on Bun

NOV. 25: No School

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday - Prairie Home Board of Education Meeting, 6:00 pm

Thursday – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council, 6:15 pm, City Hall

Monday – High School Basketball vs Russellville at Prairie Home, 5:00 pm

Tuesday – School dismissed at 12:30 for Thanksgiving; High School Basketball vs. Tuscumbia at Bunceton (JV Girls, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Dec. 2 - High School Basketball at Pilot Grove (JV Girls, JV Boys), 6:00 pm

Dec. 3 - High School Basketball vs. Green Ridge at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Dec. 4 - High School Basketball at Norborne (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys), 5:00 pm

Dec. 7 – 12 - High School Basketball Pilot Grove Classic

Dec. 10 – Prairie Home Spelling Bee in the Cafeteria, 4:00 pm.

Dec. 14 - High School Basketball vs. Otterville at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Dec. 15 – School Christmas Program, 6:30 pm

Dec. 16 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting, 6:00 pm

Dec. 17 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council, 6:15 pm, City Hall; High School Basketball W-K Shootout at Sedalia vs. Hughesville (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Dec. 22 – Early dismissal from school for Christmas Break