News from Bunceton: Celebration the community's veterans

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Even though Bunceton School was shut down on Veteran's Day, National Honor Society members donned their masks and presented gifts to veterans from Bunceton in a drive-thru event to honor them.

A breakfast usually is served, followed by an assembly with students honoring veterans with songs and speeches.

Hoot Owl Ridge race

FineLine Racing of Bunceton participated in a race Nov. 7-8 at Hoot Owl Ridge in Hughesville. Jonathan Goldsmith and Steve Fairfax raced. Fairfax came in fifth in his class while Goldsmith got thirteenth place in his.

Rylee Knapheide came in eighth and John Arnold ninth in the same class. Goldsmith was in a different class and did very well in the race coming home with second place.

Harvest finishing up

A nice long week with good weather allowed farmers to finish or get close to finishing harvest.

Mason Frieling, a freshman at Boonville High School and a member of the Boonville FFA as an Ag Science student, spends time helping with the farm with his father, Kevin Frieling, and grandparents, Glen and Donna Frieling. He also takes pictures during harvest season. During harvest, he helped combine corn and soybeans and drive trucks at the grain bins.

Hometown heroes

The Bunceton School District celebrated its veteran hero staff members for Veterans Day.

They are Chris Herriman, Russell Hein and Belinda Thompson. Thompson helped organize the drive-thru veterans celebration that was held at the school 2-4 p.m. on Veterans Day.