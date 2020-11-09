News from Bunceton: Rep. Dave Muntzel to present proclamation to church

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Rep. David Muntzel, R-Boonville, will present a proclamation 11:15 a.m. Nov. 22 from the Missouri House of Representatives to Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

Mt. Nebo Baptist Church was founded 200 years ago and has been a stalwart part of the Cooper County community since 1820. The church is located on Route E off of Highway 5 west of Bunceton, All are welcome to attend.

2020 Bicentennial Quilt Tour

Cooper County Historical Society announced that Boonville will have the privilege of hosting the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt from Dec. 11-13 at the Hotel Frederick in Boonville.

In conjunction with this visit, the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Quilt Show orchestrated by the group that organizes the Heritage Days Quilt Show, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

A maximum of 25-30 quilts will be available to display or one can opt to exhibit a personal or family quilt or quilts.

The organizers will visit your location and discuss the display if you plan to show a quilt provided by the Heritage Days quilters. Once it is determined where quilts will be available, a map with those locations will be created and distributed to viewers of the Bicentennial Quilt.

Displaying a quilt is not limited to the downtown district but should probably remain within the Boonville city limits. Regardless of whose quilt is on tour at your location, personal or otherwise, please provide your location so it can be added to the visitor's guide.