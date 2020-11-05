Roslyn Heights to hold open houses in December

Roslyn Heights, in Boonville, will host open houses Dec. 5-12, with the house decorated for Christmas.

Tours will be offered 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for Dec. 6, when tours will be available from 1-4 p.m. Tours are $10 per person.

The open house features a tour of the mansion, decorated for Christmas, including 22 trees.

The special Lights of Love tree, honoring the country's military men and women, veterans local heroes will be lit 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on the property's front lawn. A reception will precede the tree lighting from 4-5 p.m. This will allow the Missouri Daughters of the American Revolution to present "Missouri Patriot Paws for our Heroes." Donations will help cover costs of training service dogs. The reception and tree lighting is open to the public for free.

The DAR also has been making masks for use in hospitals, veterans homes, nursing homes, for teachers and for others needing masks since March 2020. Any woman 18 years older with a family connection to the revolutionary war is eligible for membership.