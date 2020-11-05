Cooper County R-4 receives CARES Act funds

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County R-4 School District on Tuesday received a disbursement of Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, funds from the Cooper County Commission.

The award was presented by Commissioner Charlie Melkersman to Superintendent Kathryn Anderson.

The funds will help offset costs associated with COVID-19 safety protocols instituted in the school district, according to a school district news release.

"With the help and support of Charlie, and all the commissioners, the CARES Act grant will make a significant impact in mitigating many of those unplanned, ancillary expenses incurred to keep kids safe and in school," Anderson said. "We are most grateful for their help and support. It's wonderful to live and work in a community whose leaders make our children and schools a top priority."

Relief bill funds are being used by the district to purchase protective equipment, to creat an isolation room for potentially positive staff or students and hiring additional staff to help with sanitizing and cleaning.

Electronic devices also were purchased to ensure students could complete online learning if quarantined.

"This award could not have come at a better time." Anderson said, "Our school transitioned to its Alternative Method of Instruction plan for virtual learning [Tuesday]."

A district-wide quarantine was necessary due to increasing cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, according to the release.

Students and staff will return to in-person instruction on Nov. 16.

Anderson also recognized Audrey Phelps, from Central Missouri Community Action, and Larry Oerly, Director of Cooper County Emergency Management Association, who have contributed supplies such as masks, student water bottles, batteries, and hand sanitizer to provide area schools with the additional PPE for enhanced student and staff safety.