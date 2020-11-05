Boonville FFA students finalists for national award

Boonville Daily News

Four Boonville FFA members were named as finalists in the National Agriscience Fair held during the virtual 93rd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo from Oct. 27-29.

Boonville finalists were Caroline Herigon, Dakota Kuester, Audrey Langlotzs, and Nash ‘NJ’ McKenzie.

They could present projects in six categories: Animal Systems; Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems; Food Products and Processing Systems; Plant Systems; Power, Structural and Technical Systems; and Social Science.

To qualify for the National FFA Agriscience Fair, students must be in grades seven through 12, conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture and food science industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and report, according to a FFA news release.

National fair participants must first have won at the state level and be in the top 10 for national eligibility in their respective categories.

Herigon competed in the Division V Environmental Services/Natural Resources Systems, Kuester competed in the Division III Power, Structural and Technical Systems and Langlotz and McKenzie competed in the Division IV Food Products and Processing Systems.