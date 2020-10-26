News from Prairie Home: 4-H hold recognition night

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

Cooper County 4-H had its annual recognition night Oct. 18th.

Prairie Home Helping Hands 4-H received the following top awards: Outstanding First Year Boy – Logan Waibel; Outstanding First Year Girl – Avery Sullard; Outstanding Younger Boy – Christian Siegel; Outstanding Older Girl – Shaye Siegel.

Prairie Home Helping Hands 4-H meets 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the school cafeteria. Enrollment is still open for Clover Kids (ages 5-7) and 4-H (ages 8-18). For more information, contact Cooper County Extension at 660-882-5661 or visit https://extension.missouri.edu/counties/cooper/4-h/.

Cheerleaders sell panther gear

Prairie Home Junior High and High School cheerleaders are selling Panther Gear.

There are many choices including shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, camp chairs, masks and more. Items may be purchased online at www.fancloth.shop/tlbjj or by contacting a cheerleader. The cheerleaders are trying to sell 150 items in order to buy new junior high cheerleading uniforms for next year.

Halloween celebrations

The Prairie Home community will be ready for Halloween.

The Clarks Fork Lutheran Church Youth group is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat at the Prairie Home Fairgrounds. The Prairie Home Fire Department will be set up at the Fairgrounds for their annual hot dog and hot chocolate extravaganza.

The Prairie Home First Baptist Church is hosting a mini Trunk or Treat at their church on Main Street. All treats will be bagged ahead of time. The activities at the fairgrounds and the Baptist Church begin at 5 pm.

Lions Club seeks members

Are you interested in meeting people and getting involved in community service? The Prairie Home Lions Club is always looking for new members. They meet the first Wednesday of the month in the Lions Club Building on Main Street (across from the entrance to the Fairgrounds). The next meeting is Nov. 4.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast - Cinnamon Cream Cheese Rollup w/Sausage; Lunch - Lasagna, Lettuce Salad, Fruit & Bread (Alt: Chicken Nuggets)

THURSDAY: Breakfast - Sausage Gravy & Biscuit; Lunch - Grilled Cheese, Chili w/Beans, Fruit & Crackers (Alt: PB&J sandwich)

FRIDAY: NO SCHOOL

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

October 26-29: District Volleyball Tournament TBA

Wednesday: Junior High Basketball at St. Andrew School in Tipton.

Thursday: 12:30 dismissal from school. Parent/Teacher conferences

Friday: No School

Saturday: Cross Country Districts; Trunk or Treat and Prairie Home Fire Department serving hot dogs, etc. at the shelter house beginning at 5:00 pm at Prairie Home Fairgrounds; First Baptist Church Mini Trunk or Treat, beginning at 5 pm at the church

Monday: First day of High School basketball practice; JH BB vs St. Mary's Glasgow 5:30 pm

Tuesday: General Election, polls open 6:00 am – 7:00 pm. Polling place for Prairie Home voters is the Lions Club building.

Nov. 4: PTO meeting 6:30 pm; Prairie Home Lions Club 7:00 pm, Lions Club Building.

Nov. 6: PTO movie night 6:30 pm

Nov. 7: State Cross Country at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Time TBD; 4-H Movie night 6:00-8:30 pm

Nov. 9: Winter Sports Pictures

Nov. 18: Prairie Home Board of Education Meeting, 6:00 pm

Nov. 19: The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council, 6:15 pm, City Hall