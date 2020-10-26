News from Bunceton: Schools participate in choral clinic

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Schools throughout the county participated Oct. 20 in the Cooper County County Activities Association Choral Clinic in Higbee.

Students from Bunceton, Prairie Home, Jamestown and Higbee participated. All wore masks as they performed for the audience.

"Twelve Middle School Students went and spent a spectacular day at Higbee practicing and singing a variety of songs," Bunceton music director Rebecca Ray said. "Our Clinician for the day was Dustin McKinney from Kearney. He was accompanied by Mrs. Janet O'Neill."

Students performed a variety songs, such as "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," and more traditional music, such as the Scottish folk song "Loch Lomond."

Sports updates

The Bunceton Lady Dragons went to Capital City for volleyball on Oct. 21.

"Capital City was the best team we have seen. They were tall and athletic and hit better than any other team we have played," coach Dustin Ray said. "The girls didn’t give in, but they were just that much better than we are. I asked the girls just to compete and they did. I am proud of them for that."

The sets went to Capital City with scores of 9 to 25, 9 to 25, and 13 to 25. Bella Vaca and Kelcy Mullett tied for leading scorer with three each. Vaca also gave three assists and Mullett had three digs. Madison Brown scored two points while getting four attacks, one block, and three digs. Kylee Myers also added two to the score while getting one dig and four assists. Madelynn Myers made one point as she attacked twice and blocked twice. Alexia Hein had two attacks and Kaelyn Crews had one attack. Districts started Monday.

Bunceton's Junior High basketball made a trip down the road Oct. 21 to Prairie Home. The girls played hard but it just wasn't enough with them losing to the Lady Panthers.

Student assemblies held

Assemblies were held Friday for Bunceton students.

The first was on characterisms by Tolpey the Terrific. Bunceton students have been showing good character traits each month. October has been about cooperation.

Students also received first quarter awards. Perfect attendance, B Honor Roll, A Honor Roll, and Principal's Honor Roll recipients were announced.

Perfect attendance: Kailynn Williams, Reigan Thompson, Levi Ray, Zeke Lyons, Emma Leonard, Weston Holt, Riley Arnold, Garrison Parkhurst, Madelynn Myers, Emily Breece, Addison Ray, Hannah Empie, Ben Wieland and Hayden Brandes.

B Honor Roll: Preston Todd, Allison Stull, Lyssa Eaton, Kyla Williams, Kylie Chellis, Caleb Ewings, Harmony Moore, Brenton Williams, Riley Arnold, Riley Shadwick, Alex Shadwick, Christian Schler, Paige Pearson, Madison Davis, Trevor Anderson, Dillon Alpers, Nick Griffin, Haylee Irvin, Emaly Haas, Hannah Empie, Everett Bradford-Sturguess, Payden Green, Kenneth Mallot and Jaren Davis.

A Honor Roll: Kailynn Williams, Lillyahna Oliver, Maveryk Myers, Conner Goldsmith, Reigan Thompson, Evelyn Bishop, Alan Arnold, Jeffrey Eaton, Fatimah Alabidi, Zoey Dietzman, Gus Fennewald, Emma Knipp, Gabe McKnight, Remington Reeves, Caidence Smith, Averi Zimmerman, Hunter Shuffield, Carter Taylor, Caden Pearcy, Jason Burnett, Rylea Pearson, Haylee Rose, Abby Pearcy, Kaiyia Paquin, Kynna Knapheide, Aubrey Thompson, Brody Miller, Kalen Parkhurst, Brooklyn Davis, Cheyanne Davis, Ben Wieland, Alyssa Welch, Tomi Mallot Hayden Brandes.

Principal's Honor Roll: Emma Sowers, Anthony Stull, Levi Ray, Byrdie Bradford-Sturguess, Adalyn Smith, Addalie Saylor, Rawhi Alabidi, Summer Johnson, Garrison Parkhurst, Brendan Campbell, Bella Vaca, Madelynn Myers, Kylee Myers, Addison Ray, Kya Turner, Alexia Hein, Emily Breece, Maddie Brandes, and Abbygail Gabelman.

Cup stacking tournament

A cup stacking tournament was held Friday for middle and high school students taking physical education this semester.

Fifty games of stacking cups were played and the tension was high as the tournament went on. It came down to Senior Maddie Brandes facing eighth grader Hannah Empie.

It was a fast and furious match as these two competed against each other and nerves were showing on both sides. Hannah was the quickest getting the cups stacked in the correct order in only sixteen seconds. Maddie Brandes came in second, Garrison Parkhurst third, Alex Shadwick fourth, and Brody Miller fifth.

Trunk-or-Treat

The community of Bunceton will hold a Trunk-or-Treat 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bunceton outside City Hall. A photo opportunity in front of the caboose will be available for those who wish to take pictures.