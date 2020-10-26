Cooper County Health seeks courier

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County Public Health Center is seeking a contract with an individual or company to deliver lab specimens to Jefferson City weekdays, excluding holidays.

The courier would have to arrive at the health center by 2:30 p.m. to deliver specimens to the state lab at 101 Chestnut Street in Jefferson City by 4 p.m.

The container will be a cooler with icepacks. Biological specimens will be delivered per state guidelines. There will be no exposure to blood or body fluids due to packaging and universal precautions, according to a news release.

Those interested should provide proof of auto insurance with liability included. The contract is for November and December, with the possibility of an extension into 2021 if further COVID-19 funds are approved. The courier will be required to sign a HIPAA confidentiality agreement and be trained in universal precautions.

Proposals will be accepted by Noon Thursday. Those with questions or to provide a proposal, please email health administrator Melanie Hutton at melanie.hutton@coopercopublichealth.com.