Halloween events in the BOOnslick area to happen throughout week
Halloween events start Saturday in the BOOnslick region and continue through Oct. 31. All events are open to the public and admission is free unless otherwise noted.
Saturday
Museum Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m. River, Rails and Trails Museum, 100 E. Spring St. Social distancing should be observed.
Sunday
Riley Equine Center Halloween Party, 7 p.m., 17244 Doyle Road. Event starts with hotdog and marshmallow roasting, followed by hay ride, and the haunted trail. Admission $3 per person. Ages 5 and under are free.
Oct. 29
BTC Bank Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., 2302 Main St. Masks and social distancing recommended.
Oct. 30
Arrow Rock Virtual Chills/Virtual Night Walk: 7 p.m. Friends of Arrow Rock's Sandy Shelby will share stories and camera footage in some of Arrow Rock's most haunted buildings. A $10 ticket purchase means one will receive a link to the live virtual event. Those who can't watch the event live, will receive a link afterward for a recording of the event.
Oct. 31 (Halloween)
Boonville Area Merchants Association Trick-or-Treat: various locations in historic downtown Boonville during posted business hours. The Lions Club parade starts 6 p.m.
Factory Connection drive-thru Trick-or-Treat: 1-7 p.m. or until candy runs out, 1923 Boone Village Plaza. Employees will be dressed up and will hand out candy as supply lasts.
Bradley Automotive Trunk-or-Treat: 3-5 p.m. 320 W. Ashley Road.
Firm Foundation Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m. while supplies last, Firm Foundation Foursquare Church, 1000 Sixth St.
Boonville Lions Club Halloween Parade: line-up 5:45 p.m. at Main and Morgan streets. Parade starts 6 p.m. Costume judging available for birth to two-years-old, preschool, kindergarten and first through fifth grade. Prizes awarded in each.
River of Life Trunk-or-Treat: 6 p.m. River of Life Assembly of God, 1430 W. Ashley Road.
First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: 6:30-8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church lot, 625 Main St. Candy and games available.