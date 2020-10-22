Boonville Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Boonville Walmart employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and was symptomatic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, according to a notice from the Cooper County Public Health Center.

The employee was a cashier. Customers are not considered close contacts. Other employees are, however, and the center is worried about co-workers who may have been exposed through lunch breaks or other potential exposure contact.

Employees should contact their store manager or the health center through its website for more information, or by calling 660-882-2626, a news release stated. .

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should seek medical care. COVID-19 testing is available in Columbia through University of Missouri Healthcare, Boone Hospital or urgent care clinics. Testing is available at the health center by appointment only. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends individuals receive testing if they have been exposed to a known positive case, the release stated.