Trunk-or-Treat planned at BTC Bank

BTC Bank will play host to Trunk-or-Treat 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 2302 Main St. in Boonville.

Masks and social distancing are recommended for the event.

Agencies and business participating in the event include Axis Seed, Boonville Police Department, Boonville School District, Boonville Student Council, Cooper County Animal Hospital, Cooper County Collector, Cooper County Fire Department, Cooper County Sheriff's Department, Girl Scouts, Nash's Towing and more.