Boonville High School modifies Veterans Day plans

Boonville Daily News

Plans are being made by the Hannah Cole Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Boonville High School administration, faculty, staff and students to create new and unique ways to remember and honor the nation's veterans for Veterans Day.

Veterans and their families from Boonville and the surrounding areas of Cooper and Howard Counties are invited to participate in a drive-thru breakfast starting 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Boonville High School Commons entrance.

Veterans soon will receive invitations in the mail along with more detailed instructions. Veterans who do not receive an invitation should contact the high school by calling at 660-882-7426, extension 1. The school needs to know how many breakfasts are needed for one's family and guests. Those who have not participated in the celebration before should contact the school to be added to the mailing list.