Black Rifle plans Bids and Barbecue event

Boonville Daily News

Black Rifle LLC gun store in Boonville will hold the Bids and Barbecue event starting 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 24 at Buerky's BBQ at 415 Main St.

An auction is planned starting 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Entries can win complete firearms, uppers and lowers, parts and accessories, mystery boxes and lot quanitities. Music will be provided by the Brothers Image Band from 7-11 p.m.

More information is available through the Black Rifle social media accounts.