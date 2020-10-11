News from Prairie Home: Lions Club changes fundraising plans

Nancy Kixmiller

COVID-19 continues to have an affect on Prairie Home events.

The Prairie Home Lions Club will not hold its annual Smoked Turkey Dinner later this month. Instead, they are having a raffle Nov. 12 or as soon as tickets are sold.

The first drawing will be for a Savage Axis Deer Rifle 308 or 30-06 or $300 certificate to purchase anything at Walmart. The second drawing will be for will be for a Savage A22-22 Long Rifle Semi Automatic or $200 certificate to purchase anything at Walmart.

A $10 donation will get one ticket. Only 200 tickets will be sold. If one's name is drawn first, it will be put back in the drawing for a chance at the second prize. Contact a Lions Club member or Cindy Lenger by calling 660-865-9189 for tickets or for more information.

School staff member tests positive

Prairie Home school continues to navigate having school safely in the age of Covid-19.

Superintendent Scott Gemes on Friday sent out a notification about a staff member testing positive.

"The school district is in contact with the Cooper County Public Health Center, and Melanie Hutton, RN Administrator, for guidance and recommendations," the notice read. "The staff member is following the Health Department's guidelines for self-isolation, for the required period of time before returning to campus."

The full notice is available on the school district website at prairiehome.k12.mo.us.

Year books available

Prairie Home Yearbooks are on sale now for $25.00. The cost increases to $30.00 after Thanksgiving. Call the school at 660-841-5296 for more information.

District sports updates

Prairie Home and Bunceton are in their second year of a coop for some sports.

One of those sports is volleyball. The Bunceton Booster Club is sponsoring an Elementary Volleyball Camp for fourth through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 24. Coach Dustin Ray will be the head instructor with the help of his 2020 volleyball team, which includes several students from Prairie Home.

Lunch will be served at noon and there will be an Alumni Game at 1:00 pm. Events should conclude by 3 p.m. The cost is $25.00 and each participant will receive a camp T-shirt.

Food pantry schedule

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry at the Prairie Home United Methodist Church will distribute food 4-6 p.m. Thursday. The pantry is open to residents of Cooper and and surrounding counties. To receive food at no charge, one should bring the following: a photo ID; Proof of address (utility bill, telephone bill, etc); and Social Security cards for each member of the household.

Trunk-or-Treat

The Clarks Fork Trinity Lutheran Youth Group is sponsoring a Community Trunk or Treat event starting 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Prairie Home Fairgrounds.

"There is plenty of room for you to set up and decorate your own trunk as well," an event flyer read. "This is a great opportunity for those who live out of town that wish to participate to be able to do so.”

More information is available by calling 660-888-9278 or 660-888-9937.

In addition to Trunk or Treat, the fairgrounds will serve as the site of the annual Prairie Home Fire Department Halloween festivities the same day. Visitors can stop by and get a hot dog, chips and warm up with hot chocolate. A freewill donation will be collected.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast - Breakfast Burrito; Lunch - Tator Tot Yummy, Green Beans, Fruit & Bread (Alt: Pig in a Blanket)

THURSDAY: Breakfast - Sausage Gravy & Biscuit; Lunch - Pizza, Salad & Fruit (Alt: Sloppy Joe on a Bun)

FRIDAY: Breakfast - French Toast; Lunch - BBQ Rib Sandwich, Coleslaw & Fruit (Alt: Fish Sandwich)

MONDAY: Breakfast - Bacon & Toast; Lunch Cheese Quesadilla, Refried Beans & Fruit (Alt: Chicken Fajita)

TUESDAY: Breakfast – Donuts; Lunch - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fries & Fruit (Alt: Turkey Club)

OCT 21; Breakfast – Waffles; Lunch - Panther Bowl, Corn & Fruit (Alt: Mini Corndogs)

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY: Prairie Home Junior High Basketball Tournament

THURSDAY: Prairie Home Junior High Basketball Tournament; The Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution 4:00 – 6:00 pm; Prairie Home Board of Aldermen 6:00 pm at City Hall

FRIDAY: Prairie Home Junior High Basketball Tournament; Volleyball vs. Chilhowee at Bunceton 6:00 pm

SATURDAY: Prairie Home Junior High Basketball Tournament

MONDAY: Cross Country at Salisbury; Junior High Basketball at New Franklin 5:00 pm; Volleyball at Chamois

TUESDAY: CCAA Choir Clinic at Higbee – Clinic begins at 12:00 pm, Concert for the public at 7:00 pm.

OCT. 21: Prairie Home Board of Education meeting 6:00 pm, Volleyball vs. Capital City at Bunceton 6:00 pm

OCT. 22: Junior High Basketball (girls only) vs. Bunceton 6:00 pm

OCT. 23: End of 1st Quarter

OCT. 26-29: District Volleyball Tournament TBA

OCT. 26: Junior High Basketball at Jamestown 5:30 pm

OCT. 27: CCAA Band Clinic at Bunceton. Clinic at 12:15; concert at 7:00 pm

OCT. 28: Junior High Basketball at St. Andrew School in Tipton.

OCT. 29: 12:30 dismissal from school. Parent/Teacher conferences

OCT. 30: No School

OCT. 31: Cross Country Districts; Trunk or Treat and Prairie Home Fire Department serving hot dogs, etc. at the shelter house beginning at 5:00 pm at Prairie Home Fairgrounds