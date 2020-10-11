Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Sunday.

Cooper County Sheriff's Office

ARRESTS

Zachary Alvin Turner, 27, Columbia, Tennessee. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Turner could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Gary Gibbs, 34, Hazelwood. Failure to appear on original charges of possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid — prior offense, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior offense and driving while license revoked/suspended — first offense. Bond set at $1,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at CCDC.

Dustin E Galloway, 38, Sedalia. Failure to appear on original charges of second-degree burglary and stealing. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at CCDC.

Jajuan Seven Marque Crockett, 19, Columbia. Failure to appear on original charges of speeding and failure to wear seat belt. Bond set at $760.00 cash only. He could not post bond and remains in custody at CCDC.

Boonville Police Department

ARRESTS

Amanda R. Emerson, 25, Boonville, Failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended Bond set at $200 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Jessica A. Peterson, 38, New Franklin. Failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond set at $150 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Amanda Renee Emerson, 25, Boonville. Driving while license revoked — second offense. Bond set at $617 cash or surety.

Dayne Joseph Woodrow Price, 19, Blackwater. Driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. Taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold. Bond set at $620 cash or surety.

Dominic Larenze Barber, 18, Boonville. Trespassing. Bond set at $123 cash only.

Steven Douglas Scott, 57, Boonville. Expired license. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Amanda Lynn Griffith, 40, Boonville. Arrested on a Boonville municipal warrant at CCDC. Bond set at $150 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Jeffery Paul Holman, 46, New Franklin. Probation and parole violation. No bond.

Seth Duane Carroll, 19, Boonville. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Levi Jordon Richerson, 19, Boonville. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Jessie L. Gilmore, 32, Boonville. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Gilmore remains in custody.

Michael Kyle Gilson, 40, Boonville. Driving while license suspended. Taken to CCDC for print and release.

ACCIDENTS

Oct. 2

Two-vehicle crash at E. Morgan and Third streets. No reported injury.

Oct. 7

Bus vs motorcycle crash at Jefferson Road and 11th Street. No reported injury.

Two-vehicle crash at Main and Americana streets. No reported injury.