University of Missouri celebrates dean's list honorees

The University of Missouri in Columbia recently released its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Among all students attending the university, 11,653 were named to the dean's list, with several of those coming from Cooper County.

Those honored were (listed by hometown):

Blackwater

Reese C Lavers, sophomore, arts and science; Tyler S Schuster, junior, engineering; Kaitlen Grace Weekley, senior, human environment science

Boonville

Ashtyn Taylor Ayers, junior, arts and science; Elijah J. Bechtel, sophomore, arts and science; Nicholas Ryan Boggs, senior, engineering; Bailey Shay Brimer, junior, arts and science; Kellen Jon Brownfield, junior, engineering; Jason M. Broyhill, senior; Kyle W. Chrisman, senior, arts and science; Brooke C. Coleman, junior, health professions; Sarah Danielle Dillon, sophomore, agriculture-food and natural resources; Brynn M Edwards, senior, health professions; Sam Charles Esser, freshman, business; Ely Franklyn Esser, senior; Hannah J. Fuemmeler, senior; Jessica R. Grathwohl, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Claire June Grissum, senior, arts and science; Angelina E. Hein, senior, agriculture-food and natural resouces; William Cordale Hunt, senior, arts and science; Josie M. Johnson, sophomore, arts and science; Megan M. Kammerich, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Stephanie Kathleen Kempf, senior, human environment science; Rachel Erin Lenz, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Hannah J. Loesing, sophomore, nursing; Sydney Madison McGuire, sophomore, arts and science; Elizabeth Anne Monk, senior, nursing; Makayla Grace Penny, junior, arts and science; Victoria Rose Perkins, sophomore, arts and science; Hayden Kennedy Potter, sophomore, arts and science; Lisbeth Kathryn Price, sophomore, arts and science; Jacob Dale Rahmer, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; William Anton Rehagen, sophomore, arts and science; Paige Berniece Renfrow, senior; Breanna Leigh Robinson, sophomore, arts and science; Thomas Giavanni Simmons, senior, arts and science; Breanna M. Smith, junior, business; Lily A. Terrell, sophomore, health professions; Andrew Edward Tutin, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Ethan James Walker, sophomore, discovery center; Madeline Weber, senior, health professions; Aaron Nicholas Witting, sophomore, engineering

Bunceton

Lauren N Wieland, senior, human environment science

Otterville

Holly I. Bailey, senior; Carly A. Bailey, senior, health professions; Cleo M. Norman, senior, journalism; Ryan G. Siegel, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Emma Szymanowski, freshman, arts and science

Pilot Grove

Aleea J. Magras, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Reagan G. McFatrich, sophomore, business; Melissa Kaye Schlotzhauer, senior, health professions; Kaylin Jo Twenter, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources; Reagan McKenzie Walker, senior, health professions

Prairie Home

Sage Virgil Eichenburch, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources

Wooldridge

Bayli Dawn Collins, freshman, nursing