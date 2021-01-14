Boonville High School announces December Pirate Award winners

Boonville Daily News

Pirate Awards are given monthly to Boonville High School students who exemplify outstanding characteristics.

Students may represent outstanding character, achievement, leadership, or service to the class or school and are selected by teachers.

December award winners are Logan Maxwell, Emma Wells, Dylan Sercu-Herron, Kaullin Kosnopfal, Chloe McClelland, Isaiah Escamilla, Kennedy Renfrow, Seth Timm, Drake Nickel and Bayleigh Warren.