Boonville High School recognizes Pirate Award winners

Boonville Daily News

Boonville High School recently announced its October Pirate Award winners, which is given to outstanding students.

Teachers choose recipients based on a characteristic that sets them apart from the rest of student body. This can include character, achievement, leadership or service.

Award winners were Maggie Davenport, Carlie Daniel, Daireus Brady, Ethan Bowman, Alexis Marble, Nash McKenzie, Quincy Carr, Cole Mackey and Cetan Raiti.

No photo was taken due to COVID-19 restrictions.