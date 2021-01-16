Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Jan. 15

Cooper County Sheriff

Michael Porter, 25, Bunceton. Failure To Appear on original charge of take or attempt to take deer from public roadway. Bond set at $300 cash only. Porter posted bond and was released.

Gregory Wieberg, 49, Boonville. Probation violation on original charge of first-degree harassment. Bond set $2,000 cash and $2,500 surety. Wieberg posted bond and was released.

John Freese, 43, Boonville. Failure to appear on original charge of resisting arrest. Bond set at $123 cash only. Freese posted bond and was released.

Adam Richardson, 36, Fayette. Second-degree domestic assault Bond set at $5,000 cash/surety. Richardson posted bond and was released.

Crystal Summers, 40, Marshall. Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Bond set at $450 cash only. Summers posted bond and was released.

Mandy (Lyon) Miller, 44, Keytesville. Two Chariton County warrants: failure to appear on original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $10,000 cash-only bond and failure to appear on original charge of marijuana possession with a $5,000 cash only bond. Miller was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Adam Jones, 29, Pilot Grove. Receiving Stolen Property. Bond set at $450 cash only. He remains in custody.

Madonna Kusgen, 55, Blackwater. Failure to appear on original Boonville municipal charge of animal-at-large. Bond set at $100 cash only. Kusgen posted bond and was released.

Justin St. John, 41, Durant, Oklahoma. Failure to obey judge's order on charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond. He remains in custody.

Kyleigh Rothman, 24, Boonville. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $5,000 cash/surety. Rothman remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Ashkia R. Jones, 18, Boonville. Outstanding Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $223 cash only. Jones posted bond and was released.

Roxana M. Jackson, 42, Boonville. Outstanding Cooper County warrant served while in custody at CCDC for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Jackson posted bond and was released.

24-hour holds

Ryan D. Dickinson, 34, Boonville. Resisting arrest, outstanding Howard County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of marijuana possession, outstanding Cooper County warrant for resisting arrest and outstanding Boonville municipal warrants for failure to appear on original charges of expired plates, no proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. Total bonds set at $3,000. Dickinson posted bond and was released.

Cameron P. Taylor, 17, Boonville. Speeding (80/45). Bond set at $570 cash or surety. Taylor posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Jan. 8

Two-vehicle crash at Pioneer Street BreakTime. No reported injuries or arrests.

Jan. 9

Two-vehicle crash at Walmart. No reported injuries or arrests.

Jan. 11

Two-vehicle injury crash at Interstate 70 and West Ashley Road.

Two-vehicle crash at American Street McDonald's. No reported injuries or arrests.