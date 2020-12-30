Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Dec. 30

Cooper County Sheriff

William R Wallace Jr., 54, Columbia. Probation violation on original charge of accessory to forgery. Bond set at $4,500. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Dakota A Henderson, 25, Fayette. Probation violation on original charge of third-egree assault. Bond set at $4,500. He remains in custody.

McKayla M Powell, 18, Bunceton. Failure to appear on original charge of person younger than 18 purchase, attempt to purchase or possess cigarettes or tobacco/alternative nicotine/vapor products. Bond set at $102 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Darron L Chillers, 30, St. Louis. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. He posted and was released.

Michael Lawrence Flint, 21, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated — serious physical injury, driving while intoxicated — physical injury, failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in an accident and failure to wear seat bealt. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Derrick A Clay, 37, Sedalia. Failure to appear on original charge of non-support, total in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support. Bond set at $1,000 cash Only. He remains in custody.

Joshua M Gerlach, 40, Hallsville. Failure to appear on original charge of resisting arrest. Bond set at $3,000cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Dennis E. Amie, 29, Boonville. Outstanding Howard County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $350 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Melessia Lee Ewings, 41, Glasgow. Driving while intoxicated. 24-hour hold. Bond set at $620 cash or surety.

Timothy James Summey, 31, Sibley. Fourth-degree domestic assault. 24-hour hold. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety.

Cecil C. Campbell, 34, Boonville. Four Jackson County warrants for DWI, three traffic violations. Bond set at $4,000 cash or surety. Released on own recognizance.

Tarron Jamar Poindexter, 32, Boonville. Third-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety.

Jeffrey Paul Holman, 41, Columbia. Stealing more than $750. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety.

Shannon D. Stockwell, 42, Bunceton. Outstanding Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of speeding. Bond set at $277 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

24-hour holds

Damian V. Durr, 31, Boonville. Driving while license revoked/suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and resisting arrest. Bond set at $1,770 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Brandon M. Koonse, 23, Boonville. Operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, resisting arrest, resisting to identify as witness. Bond set at $3,169 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Ronald R. Jones, 62, Boonville. Stealing, $750 or more. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Joshua J. Kelley, 28, Kansas City. Possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and speeding (34/20). Bond set at $1,626 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jamorris B. Nunley, 38, Columbia. Driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding (48/30). Bond set at $4,151 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Justin C. Rome, 38, Jefferson City. Driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and speeding (34/20). Bond set at $1,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Anna M. Siglinger, 55, Boonville. DWI and no turn signal. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Dec. 18

Two-vehicle crash at the Route B exit ramp. No injuries or arrests.

Dec. 19

Two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Americana Street. No injuries or arrests.

Dec. 21

Two-vehicle crash at Walmart Supercenter. No injuries.

Two-vehicle fatal crash in 1200 block of West Ashley Road.

Dec. 22

One-vehicle crash at Pioneer Street Break Time. No injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at W. Ashley and Sombart roads. No injuries.

Dec. 25

Two-vehicle crash in 1700 block of W. Ashley Road. No injuries.

Dec. 29

Two-vehicle crash at Harley Street and Santa Fe Trail. No injuries or arrests.