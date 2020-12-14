Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County Sheriff

Paul David Swearengen, 32, Bunceton. First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing $25,000 or more, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, second-degree trespassing, first-degree peace disturbance and fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $7,500 cash only. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jeremy M Cummings, 27, Smithville. First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Arrested via video connection with the Dept. of Corrections:

Jordan M Abbott, 22, Eldon. Failure to appear on the original charge of resisting arrest. He remains in the Dept. of Corrections.

Charles L Olson, 21, House Springs. First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He remains in the Dept. of Corrections.

Beaux P Dilleshaw, 49, Franklin. Failure to appear on original charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $123cash only. He posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Lillie Leana Teeple, 20, Boonville. Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Taken to CCDC on a 24 hour hold with bond set at $1,500 cash or surety.

Dillion Robert Alpers, 18, Bunceton. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

John Cody Lee Garner, 18, Boonville. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Joseph Blane Petsel 17, Prairie Home. Marijuana possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Dean Sean Roper, 50, Boonville. Stealing and fraudulent use of credit card device. Taken to CCDC on a 24 hour hold with no bond set. Also arrested on a no-bond probation and parole warrant for distribute and deliver marijuana controlled substance.

Terrell Lamar Edwards, 38, Jefferson City. Marijuana possession, speeding, and driving while license revoked. Taken to CCDC on a 24 hour hold. Also arrested on a Cooper County warrant for seat belt violation with bond set at $10.

Amy Elizabeth Hickman, 55, Fulton. Driving while license revoked. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

24 Hour Holds

Jacob H. Potter, 29, Boonville. No valid driver's license, failure to register a motorvehicle, no proof of insurance. Bond set at $458 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Rashad L. Jackman, 26, Fayette. Fourth-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Shonah J. Gilliam, 32, Columbia. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Daniel S. Hulen, 32, Columbia. Driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bond set at $4,270 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Crystal N. Templeton, 35, Boonville. Leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree property damage and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. Bond set at $9,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Dec. 3

Two-vehicle crash in 300 block of Main Street. No reported injuries.

Dec. 4

Two-vehicle crash at Main and East Spring streets. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle crash in the area of 18261 Highway 87. No reported injuries. Citation issued.

Dec. 8

Two tractor-trailer crash at Love's Travel Plaza. No reported injuries.

Dec. 9

Two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.