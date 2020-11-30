Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Nov. 29.

Cooper County Sheriff

Tanya L Rodie, 33, Boonville. Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She could not post bond and is awaiting extradition to Monroe County.

Sam Baldwin IV, 29, Columbia. Failure to appear on original charge of non-support. Bond set at $500 cash only. He could not post and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Maria M Ponder, 30, New Florence. Failure to appear on original charge of driving while license revoked/suspended, first offense. Ponder's bond was set at $500 cash or surety. She posted and was released.

Christopher Lee Hall, 23, Columbia. Second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony stealing of a firearm. Bond set at $50,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Devante R. Briscoe, Boonville. First-degree harassment. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety.

Accidents

Nov. 18

Two-vehicle crash at East Ashley Road and Main Street. No reported injuries.