Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Nov. 23

Cooper County Sheriff

Carl F Hill, 30, Kansas City. Failure to appear on the original charges of speeding and driving while license revoked/suspended — first offense. Bond set at $700 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Tyrone T Russell, 40, St. Louis. Felonly driving while license revoked/suspended. Bond set at $4,000 cash/surety. He posted bond and was released.

James H Clark, 47, Wooldridge. Third-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $7,500. He remains in custody.

Aaron L Runkle, 29, Boonville. Failure to appear on original charges of misusing 911, two counts of driving while license revoked/suspended, second- and first-degree trespassing. Bond set at $5,000 cash only. He remains in custody.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Devante R. Briscoe, 28, Boonville. First-degree harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana. Total bond $25,000. He remains in custody.

Mischell D. Wright, 57, Boonville. Fourth-degree assault and peace disturbance. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Garland W. Boyce, 51, Boonville. Fourth-degree domestic assault, driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Kristopher W. Elliot, 24, Boonville. Peace disturbance and fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $3,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Bridget L. Hartley, 21, Columbia. Driving while license revoked/suspended. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Jarrod O. Huckabee, 31, New Franklin. Driving while license suspended — second offense. Bond set at $617 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Lonnie G. McNabb, 32, Columbia. Stealing. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Johntelle B. Millens, 35, Glasgow. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond set at $22,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Michael J. Walters, 17, Boonville. Peace disturbance and fourth-degree assault. Bond set at $3,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Nov. 15

One-vehicle crash at Main and Americana streets. Commercial truck rollover, caught fire. No reported injuries or arrests.

Nov. 15

Three-vehicle crash at Main Street and Crestview Drive. No reported injuries or arrests.

Nov. 16

One-vehicle crash at 2500 block of W. Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.