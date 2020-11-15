Law enforcement report

Report as of Nov. 13

Cooper County Sheriff

Larry W Creason, 58, Harrisburg. Failure to appear on the original charge of accessory to possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Austin James Kinder, 19, Blackwater. Cooper County and Pilot Grove municipal warrants for failure to appear on original charges of failure to register motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to wear seat belt. Total bond of $210. He posted bond and was released.

Teril Edward Trotter Jr., 20, Omaha, Nebraska. Failure to appear on original charge of possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $400 cash only. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Dashawn McKinney, 37, New Florence. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody at CCDC.

Alla Mishchuk, 34, Sedalia. Pettis county warrant for speeding. Bond set at $150 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Eric P. Miller, 36, California. Failure to appear on original charge of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $5,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Whitney N. Henry, 32, Boonville. First-degree burglary, resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety.

24-hour holds

Malik D. Hart, 21, Independence. Driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Whitney N. Henry, 32, Boonville. Burglary, second-degree property damage, resisting arrest and domestic assault. Bond set at $27,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Elsat Usejnoski, 25, Boonville. Failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $620 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jordan B. Amos, 34, Boonville. Possession of 10 grams of less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond set at $4,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Mischell D. Wright, 57, Boonville. Third-degree domestica assault and peace disturbance. Bond set at $5,500 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

Accidents

Nov. 5

Three-vehicle crash, with injury, in 1400 block of W. Ashley Road.

Nov. 9

Two-vehicle crash in 400 block of Americana Street. No reported injuries or arrests.

Nov. 10

Two-vehicle crash at Main and Sycamore streets. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at Love's Travel Plaza. No reported injuries.

Car versus deer crash in 16000 block of Logans Lake Road. No reported injuries.

Car versus deer crash at MFA Oil on Missouri Highway 87. No reported injuries.

Nov. 11

Car versus deer crash in the 17000 block of Route B. N reported injuries or arrests.