Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Nov. 9

Cooper County Sheriff

Chanley M Rowden-Plemmons, 28, Columbia. First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting/interfering with arrest and operating vehicle on highway without valid license. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Wanda Lou Martin, 66, Boonville. Unlawful Possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Tanner W Hutcheson, 27, Fulton. Out-county-warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of first-degree burglary. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Belinda Sue Elliott, 43, Boonville. Failure to Appear warrant on original charge of first-degree trespassing. Bond set at $223 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Shanique Anatonette Jennings, 29, Columbia. Probation Violation on original charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, accessory to possession of up To 35 grams marijuana. Bond set at $4500. She remains in custody.

William D Briscoe, 44, Boonville. First-degree harassment. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Briscoe posted bond and was released

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Adam S. Richardson, 36, Boonville. Cooper County Warrant for 3 counts of domestic assault. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Colton Ryan Bishop, 19, Boonville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. Taken to CCDC.

Derek Thomas Powell, 17, Pilot Grove. Cooper County Warrant for traffic offense and taken to CCDC with bond set at $50 cash only.

Gabriel Thomas Bullard, 18, Boonville. Speeding (45/30) and driving with a expired license. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Crystal Ann Dotson, 36, Independence. Possession of a controlled substance, third degree prostitution, driving while license revoked, receiving stolen property and failure to provide proof of insurance. Taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold with bond set at $17,270 cash or surety. Cooper County Warrant was read reducing the bond to $10,000 cash.

Deniz Cenk, 23, Orlando, Florida. Patronizing prostitution. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $1,500 cash or surety.

Heather Nicole Green, 35, Boonville. Cooper County warrants for driving while license revoked and expired plates. Taken to CCDC for a total bond set at $300 cash only.

John Albert Blank, 32, Boonville. Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested on a Cooper County Warrant for no insurance. Taken to CCDC with bond on the warrant set at $150 cash only.

Jason Ray Polk, 45, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated. Taken to CCDC for a 24-hour hold and bond posted for $620 cash or surety

Derek Allen Bruce, 26, Boonville. Second-degree sexual abuse. Taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold with bond set at $4,000 cash or surety.

Kaeleb A.S. Smith, 29, Columbia. Outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant for failure to appear on original stealing charge. Bond was set at $250 cash only. He remains in custody.

Nearis G. Browning, 46, of Boonville. Outstanding Boone County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of two counts person, firm, corp. or association violating any of the order/ordinances adopted by the county commission. Bond set at $500cash or surety. He posted bond and released.

Brett D. Redd, 24, North Ashmore, Illinois. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked and driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He has posted bond and released.

Brandon K. Harrison, 32, of Cuba. Outstanding probation and parole warrant charging him with a parole violation on original charge of parole absconder. He was also cited for no insurance. He remains in custody.

24-Hour Holds

Zachary T. Saling, 19, of Boonville. Operating a motor vehicle without a vaild license, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase or attempt to purchase of liquor by a minor. Bond set at $355 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Hannah M. Brown, 21, of Columbia. Possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Christopher S. Holloway, 21, of Columbia. Possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspedned/revoked and speeding (48/30). He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Aaron L. Runkle, 29, of Boonville MO. Driving while license suspended and fail to yield right-of-way. Bond set at $4,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Amber D. Taylor, 24 of Boonville. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia nd failure to register a motor vehicle. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Accidents

Oct. 16

Two-vehicle crash at Boonville High School. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash at West Ashley and Sombart Road. Ro reported injuries.

Oct. 17

Two-vehicle crash in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries.

Oct. 26

Two-vehicle crash at Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel parking lot. No reported Injuries.

Vehicle versus fence crash at C&R Grocery Store parking lot. No reported injuries

Oct. 28

Truck-versus building crash at 1500 block of Locust Street. No reported injuries.

Oct. 29

Two-vehicle crash in the block 200 of McRoberts. No reported injuries or arrests.

Oct. 30

Two-vehicle crash at Walmart parking lot. No reported injuries.

Nov. 1

Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at 1000 block of 11th Street. No reported injuries.

Vehicle versus deer crash with injuries at 600 block of West Ashley Road.

Nov. 3

Two-vehicle crash at 1 Pirate Drive. No reported arrests or injuries.