Law Enforcement Report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Nov. 1

Cooper County Sheriff's Office

Tyler Brian Moehle, 19, Pilot Grove. Accessory to second-degree burglary. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at Cooper County Detention Center.

Derrick T. Rose, 43, Idaho Springs, Colorado. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Dylan Jean Simmons, 24, Hallsville. Probation violation on original charge of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond. He remains in custody at CCDC

Boonville Police Department

WARRANT ARRESTS

Tiffany Dawn Ivy, 29, New Franklin. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Taken to CCDC. Bond set at $273 cash only.

Timothy G. Holston, 36, Boonville. Warrant issued at CCDC for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety.

Kalynn Dean Hendren, 27, Franklin. Driving while license revoked and a Cooper County Warrant for fourth degree assault. Taken to CCDC. Bond set at $223 cash only on the Cooper County warrant.

Amanda Renae Emerson, 25, Boonville. Driving while license revoked or suspended and expired state vehicle license plates. Taken to CCDC.

Jeromy Duane Barney, 33, Boonville. Peace disturbance and a Cooper County warrant for a probation violation. Bond set at $2,000 cash and $2,500 surety on the Cooper County warrant. Taken to CCDC.

Zachary Kade Hallowell, 21, Boonville. Speeding (69/30). Taken to CCDC with bond set at $500 cash or surety.

Ashley Elaine Hendrix, 26, New Franklin. Read Cooper County warrant at CCDC for failure to show proof of insurance. Bond set at $150 cash only.

Jody Reed Stapleton, 34, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated - persistent offender. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Jordan Brooks Amos, 34, Boonville. Possession of a controlled substance. Taken to CCDC for a print and release.

Pamela Gwin Coleman, 49, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $620 cash or surety.

Dawson Ray Clark, 22, Cameron. Arrested on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear on a forced entry burglary charge. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $50,000 cash only.

Pamela Jean Marie Barrett, 23, New Bloomfield. Possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Taken to CCDC with bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

Oct. 10

Two-vehicle crash at Walmart parking lot, No reported injuries.

Oct. 12

Two-vehicle crash at A&W Restaurant. No reported injuries.

Oct. 13

Two tractor-trailer crash behind Love's Travel Plaza at 2501 W. Ashley Road. No reported injuries.