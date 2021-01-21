Total COVID-19 cases top 1,800 in Cooper County

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County, as of Jan. 13, has surpassed 1,800 total cases of COVID-19.

Of the total 1,811 cases, 75 still are active. Seven are hospitalized.

The Boonville Correctional Center has logged 149 cases, while long-term care facilities have noted 92 cases.

While more than 1,500 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Cooper County Public Health Center has logged 21 COVID-related deaths.

The health center also logs cases within school district boundaries. These numbers represent all cases counted within boundaries and do not necessarily represent cases among school-aged children and district employees. Data is from Dec. 31 through Jan. 13.

Cases within the Boonville School District boundaries are at 112. Blackwater has five, Bunceton has six, Pilot Grove has the second highest number at 20, Prairie Home has two, Otterville has eight and out-of-county districts has four. The greatest number of cases within school district boundaries were logged in November, with the exception of Otterville, which had more cases in December, and Blackwater, which had the same number of cases counted from October through December.