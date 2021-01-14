Cooper County Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Pizza Hut

Boonville Daily News

The Cooper County Public Health Center posted a notice Wednesday that customers of the Boonville Pizza Hut may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Jan. 9 or Monday if they received walk-in or delivery services.

Patrons are encouraged to call the health center at 660-882-2626 or submit their contact information through the health center's website contact page.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, such as sore throat, cough, headache, loss of smell or taste or fever, among others should seek medical care. Residents can seek a physician's order for PCR nasal testing done in Columbia either at MU, Boone Hospital or urgent care clinics.

Cooper County does testing by appointment only and those who believe they have COVID-19 must call the health center first before receiving a test.