News from Prairie Home: Schools adjust to Level 2 re-entry plan

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Covid 19 Pandemic continues to present challenges for Prairie Home R-V.

The district is striving to keep the community informed about frequently changing protocols. The school currently is on Level 2 of its re-entry plan, requiring masks to be worn when social distancing is not possible.

Superintendent Scott Gemes sent a letter to parents Nov. 20.

The district is working to protect its ability to continue to offer in-seat education, he wrote. Athletic events are ticketed and limited to groups of four connected to each student-athlete. In other words, each athlete will receive four tickets to provide to family members or friends. This is to provide for greater social distancing at basketball games.

The district will follow guidance from host schools for away games. Any ticket or masking requirements will be shared the week of the game. For visiting teams, a maximum of 75 tickets will be provided. The first home game is Jan. 19, however, so information could change as health guidelines are adapted.

Those attending district concerts, athletics or other activities will be required to properly wear a face covering as you enter and move around a building. Face covering can be removed when seated in the bleachers in the family pods.

Concerts and basketball games will be streamed through Facebook Live on the Prairie Home School District Facebook page, as well. Details are being finalized and will be shared on the school website and Facebook page. Attendance information for concerts is being planned.

"We are looking at multiple options to created the best solution for our students, parents and community," Gemes wrote. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation with these new requirements and your assistance in our efforts to help prevent the spread of illness.”

Those with questions can contact the school by calling Principal Mark Shore or Gemes at 660-841-5296.

Mustard Seed distribution stats

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry held its monthly distribution Nov. 19. The pantry served 130 people, in 42 households. There were no households to receive temporary assistance for needy families, but there were 13 households that received food stamps. Of those served, 56 were children under the age of 18 and 16 were seniors, ages 60 and older.

This was the largest distribution in several years and the pantry's shelves are quite bare. Donations are welcome. Monetary donations can be sent to The Mustard Seed, PHUMC, P.O. Box 116, Prairie Home, MO. Please make checks payable to PHUMC. Donations also can be made online at https://goo.gl/PMZB8t. There is a "Food Pantry" option on the site.

Those wishing to make a food donation can send a private message through the Prairie Home United Methodist Church Facebook Page. One also can email kixmiller@yahoo.com or call 660-841-5439 and leave a message to make arrangements.

Churches go virtual

Prairie Home First Baptist Church will hold worship virtually Sunday. The sermon will be streamed on the church Facebook page. They are hoping to return to in-person service Dec. 6.

Prairie Home United Methodist Church is going partially virtual for the foreseeable future. There will be no musicians in attendance and in person will be a pared down service. Worshipers wishing to attend in person are asked to wear masks and socially distance. Sermons will be streamed on the church Facebook page.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY: No School

THURSDAY: No School

FRIDAY: No school

MONDAY: Breakfast - Muffins or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Chicken and Rice, Peas, Fruit, Milk; Alternate - Chicken Strips

TUESDAY: Breakfast – Breakfast Burrito or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Hot Dog on Bun

DEC. 2: Breakfast – Pancake or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Ham and Cheese Stromboli, Chips, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Hot Dog on Bun

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Dec. 2 - High School Basketball at Pilot Grove (JV Girls, JV Boys), 6:00 pm

Dec 3 - High School Basketball vs. Green Ridge at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Dec. 4 - High School Basketball at Norborne (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys), 5:00 pm

Dec. 7 – 12 - High School Basketball Pilot Grove Classic

Dec. 10 – Prairie Home Spelling Bee in the Cafeteria, 4:00 pm.

Dec. 14 - High School Basketball vs. Otterville at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Dec. 15 – School Christmas Program, 6:30 pm

Dec. 16 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting, 6:00 pm

Dec. 17 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council, 6:15 pm, City Hall; High School Basketball W-K Shootout at Sedalia vs. Hughesville (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Dec. 22 – Early dismissal from school for Christmas Break