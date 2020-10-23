News from Prairie Home: Parents as Teachers hold fall group outing

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to Boonville Daily News

Prairie Home Parents as Teachers traveled Oct. 17 to Eschenbrenner Farms Pumpkin Patch for a family group outing.

One of the parents, whose young child is afraid of the police, asked PAT coordinator Susan Powell if a law enforcement officer could join the outing to help allay her child's fear.

Powell called the Moniteau County Sheriff's Department and deputy Jason Partin joined the PAT outing at Eschenbrenner's. Deputy Partin showed them his lights, let them sit in his car and was a hit with the children and parents, alike.

Parents as Teachers is available for those in the Prairie Home School District with children from birth to 5 years old. For more information, call or email Susan Powell at 573-291-9153 or spowell@prairiehome.k12.mo.us

First quarter ends; Conferences planned

First quarter for Prairie Home school ended Friday. Parent-teacher conferences will be held 1-7 p.m. Thursday. Parents of elementary students will have received communication from their child's teacher to sign up for a one-on-one conference.

Parents with secondary students should click on the Parent Teacher Conferences article at www.prairiehome.k12.mo.us. to sign up for a certain time frame.

This is an effort to limit the number of people in the building to help make it possible to keep physically distanced. There are three two hour time frames for conferences.

Parents also can contact a child's teacher to set up a virtual conference, if preferred. This should also be between 1-7 p.m. Thursday, unless other arrangements are made.

Those attending in person are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Faculty and staff will be wearing face coverings. Those with questions should call the school office at 660-841-5296.

SCHOOL MENU

MONDAY: Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza; Lunch - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Fruit & Bread (Alt: Oven Baked Chicken)

TUESDAY: Breakfast - Oatmeal & Toast; Lunch - Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Fruit & Bread (Alt: Beef Fingers)

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast - Cinnamon Cream Cheese Rollup w/Sausage; Lunch - Lasagna, Lettuce Salad, Fruit & Bread (Alt: Chicken Nuggets)

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

October 26-29: District Volleyball Tournament TBA

Monday: Junior High Basketball at Jamestown 5:30 pm

Tuesday: CCAA Band Clinic at Bunceton. Clinic at 12:15; concert at 7:00 pm

Wednesday: Junior High Basketball at St. Andrew School in Tipton.

Thursday: 12:30 dismissal from school. Parent/Teacher conferences

Friday: No School

Oct. 31: Cross Country Districts; Trunk or Treat and Prairie Home Fire Department serving hot dogs, etc. at the shelter house beginning at 5:00 pm at Prairie Home Fairgrounds

Nov. 2: First day of High School basketball practice; JH BB vs St. Mary's Glasgow 5:30 pm

Nov. 3: General Election, polls open 6:00 am – 7:00 pm. Polling place for Prairie Home voters is the Lions Club building.

Nov. 4: PTO meeting 6:30 pm

Nov. 6: PTO movie night 6:30 pm

Nov. 7: State Cross Country at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Time TBD