News from Bunceton: Turkey dinner serves 900 meals

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

Zion Lutheran School held its 50th Annual Turkey Dinner Sunday to raise funds to improve their school.

Nine hundred meals were served. It was the first attempt at a drive-thru dinner.

Planning and hard work led to the success of the event. Teachers, parents and students all helped to make the dinner a success.

New high school course

Bunceton High School added a new class this year called Entrepreneurship. In this class, Mr. Chris Harriman does many different kinds of projects and helps students understand economics.

Sports updates

The Bunceton Jr. High School basketball team recently faced off against Pilot Grove and Prairie Home at the Prairie Home Tournament.

While it was the Prairie Home tournament, games were held in Pilot Grove due to COVID-19, coach Chris Herriman said.

"They had a fairly large fan turn out," he said. "It was an exciting game for us because it was the first time some girls were released from quarantine to play."

The team was able to run all of its plays and defenses and competed at a high level. Pilot Grove also was skilled, too, but Bunceton defeated them 29 to 24.

Addison Ray again led the team with twelve points and 22 rebounds. Karys Carver had seven points, three steals and three rebounds. Daisie Huth was the impact player of the week. She had seven points, seven steals, seven rebounds and two assists. Emaly Haas had five rebounds and three steals.

The Bunceton team then played against Jamestown, suffering a staggering loss of 52-19.

"I am super proud of how hard the girls played at the tournament," Herrimand said. "There were a lot of good teams and we grew a bunch as a team, playing against that kind of talent."

Huth led her team with eight points and four rebounds. Ray scored five points and pulled down twelve rebounds. Carver also scored five points and had four rebounds. Haas put one point on the board.

The third game was against Saint Andrews of Tipton, with Saint Andrews winning 53-15.

Ray was high scorer this time with eight points and seven rebounds. Huth scored five points and had eleven rebounds, while Haas made two points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team faced Chilhowee on Monday at home.

"We battled hard for three sets against an opponent I still believe we are better than," coach Dustin Ray said. "We took set three deep and played to extra points, but we ran out of gas."

Set scores were 19 to 25, 25 to 11, 27 to 29, and 10 to 25.

Kelcy Mullett led the team with eleven points, two of which were aces, along with four digs. Bella Vaca also scored good with nine points, one ace, and had nine assists. Kylee Myers scored seven points, one ace, four assists, three digs, and a whopping sixteen assists. Madison Brown came through with four points, six assists, and one block. Madelynn Myers added three points, one ace, three attacks, one kill, and three digs. Hailey Milne added two points, six attacks, and one block. Alexia Hein had nine attacks and one block, Kaelyn Crews had seven attacks and two blocks, and Maddie Brandes had three attacks and one block.