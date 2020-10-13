News from Bunceton: Turkey dinner planned Sunday; council meeting business brings concerns

Sarah Kuschel

Special to Boonville Daily News

The Zion Lutheran School turkey dinner is available for a drive-thru pickup 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. on Sunday, October 18th.

Meals will be brought out and there is a choice of four types of pie. Any freewill donations will be used for the school building.

Residents voice concerns at council meeting

Concerned Bunceton citizens attended the Oct. 6 city council meeting to learn about the business that will occupy 206 Herndon.

The building was not in the commercial zone.

Sue Baird, of SueBaird Organics LLC, has been approved by the council to have her commercial business there extending the commercial zone for that address.

Baird will be growing tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, and other types of fruits and vegetables at this address. It is not a hemp or marijuana growing business.

Her produce will be sold in Pilot Grove and to Hy-Vee and Clovers Grocery Stores in Columbia nd Natural Foods stores in Independence.

Baird uses hydroponics and said it is the growing of the future. She plans to partner with Bunceton School's ag classes and use apprentices approved by the Department of Agriculture.

She received a grant from the Department of Agriculture plus a marketing grant for a large dehydrator to be built.

The council renewed its solid waste contract with Advance Disposal Waste Management for another five years.

Crystal Chapman expressed concern over the height of the speed bump of South Walnut Street, which she said caused damage to her car. Council members replied they would check into the speed bump issue.

Castlewood City Park will close Oct. 30. Mayor Justin Hein announced that the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be held outside this year. The restroom will be available if needed, but refreshments will not be served inside.

School characteristics

Bunceton School is celebrating different characteristics each month.

In September, responsibility was the theme.

Students and staff who represented that characteristic were Kindergartener Evelyn Arnold, fourth-grader Levi Ray, eighth-grader Abby Pearcy, sophomore Carter Taylor, and teacher Sheila Blake. They showed responsibility by being accountable, and taking the opportunity or ability to act independently. October's characteristic is cooperation.

Volleyball, basketball updates

The volleyball team played against Otterville on Oct. 6.

"We played a very solid Otterville team," coach Dustin Ray said. "They put the pressure on us and had some very good serves. We struggled to return the serve and get a good first pass."

The Bunceton-Prairie Home team still was more aggressive and had several blocks. Ray hopes the team continues to improve at offensive play to eventually net a win.

Madison Brown served five aces for her five points while delivering one kill, one attack, three blocks, and four digs. Kelcy Mullett served for four points and had four digs. Bella Vaca put three points on the board while getting one dig and giving three assists. Hailey Milne scored one point and had three digs. Madelynn Myers had one attack, one block, and seven digs. Maddie Brandes attacked three times while blocking three times. Kylee Myers had two attacks and giving five assists. Kaelyn Crews had one attack and two blocks. Alexia Hein came through with two attacks. Unfortunately, the Lady Dragons lost in three sets with the scores of 8 to 25, 9 to 25, and 14 to 25.

Chamois Lady Pirates came to Bunceton for the Oct. 9 Senior Night and won the match in three sets with scores of 16 to 25, 14 to 25, and 16 to 25. Even though the Lady Dragons received a loss, Coach Ray was impressed. saying,

"I believe that this was the best that we have played this season," he said. "We had a great display of defense and have improved our blocking game a lot, but we are still weak on the offensive attack."

Vaca led the team with five points and three assists. Brown had a very aggressive night scoring four points, four attacks, four blocks, and two digs. Kylee Myers added three points for the team along with her two attacks and seven assists. Milne also scored three points and came up with three digs. Brandes scored two points, attacked five times, blocked once, and had two digs. Mullett also scored two points one of which was an ace and had six digs. Madelynn Myers was the third player to score two points along with her one attack and three digs. Crews had two attacks and four big blocks while Alexia Hein had one attack.

Seniors recognized for Bunceton were Madelynn Myers, Brandes, Crews, and Alyssa Welch.

The Prairie Home-Bunceton baseball team faced off recently against Higbee and Jamestown.

"We came out in the first round against Higbee and did not play well," coach Trevor Huth said. "Several errors in the first couple innings that should have hurt us but didn't. Didn't really hit all that well in the game either but good enough for the win."

The game against Jamestown started similarly, he said.

"We pitched really well on the mound but there was just nothing behind him on Saturday," Huth said. "We gave up over half of their runs on errors and won't win many ball games doing that."

Despite this, the team has progressed, he said.

"We won 6 games in a row and 4 of our first 7 games we lost by 1 run," he said. "We learned a lot this fall about ourselves and know some of the things to work on for the spring."

Huth is proud of the team for fighting all year long, even with everything else that is happening.