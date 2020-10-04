Law enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Report as of Sunday

Cooper County Sherrif’s Office

ARRESTS

Chableigh Victoria Madsen, 33, Columbia. Failure to Appear on original charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $15,000 cash or surety. She remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Franklin Devon Jones Jr., 20, St.Louis. Failure to appear on original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or fewer marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond set at $600 cash only. He remains in custodyat CCDC.

Savier Jacquai Knox, 28, Kansas City. Failure to appear on original charges of two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500 cash only. She remains in custody at CCDC.

The following subject was arrested via video connection with the Dept. of Correct ions:

Shawn M. Pitts, 50, Boonville. Arrested via Missouri Department of Corrections video connection for stealing, $750 or More, radesisting Arrest/Detention/stop by fleeing and driving while license revoked/suspended. He remains in DOC custody.

Boonville Police Department

ARRESTS

Dana Gene Jones, 55, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated and failure to stop for a stop sign. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $2,500 cash only. Bond posted.

Morgan Andrew Browning, 22, Boonville. Driving while intoxicated and fail to stop for a stop sign. Taken to CCDC, bond set at $620 cash or surety. Bond posted.

ACCIDENTS

Sept. 29

Two-vehicle crash on Osage Road at Santa Fe Trail. No reported injuries.